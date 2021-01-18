Frisco Pastor Tells Congregants to Prepare to Shoot Intruders Ahead of Biden Inauguration

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

To put it mildly, some evangelical Christians are having a hard time accepting President Donald Trump's loss.

Last week, pastor Brandon Burden made national headlines after he told congregants at Frisco’s KingdomLife Church to keep their guns loaded and to stock up on food and water in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. He also suggested in his Jan. 10 sermon they pick up a shortwave radio and gas up their generators.

Despite insisting he doesn’t “believe in fear,” Burden spent much of his sermon describing scenes straight out of Revelation.

“I do believe in the Second Amendment; we are locked and loaded at the Burden house,” the pastor said, pacing back and forth on the church stage.

Editor's note: As Jesus himself would be, naturally.

God would see that traitors are arrested, Burden said, noting that President George Washington ordered traitors to the burgeoning republic “quartered and shot.”

Editor's note: But not nailed to crosses. That would be sacrilegious. Dead and butchered is good enough.

Burden also launched into a bizarre tangent about the difference between murder and self-defense. For instance, he discourages congregants from shooting people in their yard because “you will go to jail.”

“If they break down your door and come in your house, the castle doctrine protects you; you can shoot them in your house,” Burden said, inspirational church music serving as an incongruous backdrop. “I would not encourage you to shoot them in the lawn."

Editor's note: Of course not, that would be crazy talk.

“Now, somebody told me today that they would hit ‘em in the doorway and just drag them into the house, but there’d be a blood trail,” he continued before breaking down into a strange fit of laughter.

Burden did not return the Observer’s request for comment.

Despite Trump’s long track record of making profane, unpresidential statements and the fact he rarely goes to church, he’s still managed to secure substantial Christian support. More than 80% of white evangelical Protestants said they would vote for him in the 2020 presidential election, according to the Pew Research Center.

The president’s “fake news” rhetoric has also wormed its way into the KingdomLife pulpit; Burden carved time out of Sunday’s sermon to decry the state of journalism.

“I don’t know which media sources basically feed us a bunch of lies and which ones are telling us the truth, but what I do know is that for seven days, I’m going to plan on being smart. Let’s not be dumb sheep, let’s be smart sheep,” he said with a nervous laugh.

Editor's note: Seven whole days of being smart? Well, Jesus healed the blind and lame, so miracles might happen.

Burden certainly isn’t the first pastor to try to pray Trump’s failure away. The day after the Nov. 3 election, as it looked increasingly likely that Trump would lose, as he did, presidential spiritual adviser Paula White condemned “demonic confederacies” that were out to destroy the president. She also preached that angels "from Africa, from South America” would soon be flying to his aid.

Editor's note: Hopefully not from any of those African shit-hole countries Trump warned us about.

Paula White battles the "demonic confederacies" that are attempting to steal the election from Trump. pic.twitter.com/Bt3BJOkJIV — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 5, 2020

Burden also spoke of angelic intervention, saying that winged creatures were at the ready to execute the Lord’s will.

“We have an executive order from the desk of the CEO of heaven, the boss of the planet,” Burden said. “[God] said from his desk in heaven, ‘This is my will: Trump will be in for eight years.’”

Editor's note: He might want to check back with God on what the big Kahuna meant exactly by "in." Many, many, MANY people would like to see him "in" for life, or at least inside for a long stretch.

Trump is the first president who failed to secure a second term in nearly 30 years, according to political polling website FiveThirtyEight.

Not all pastors believe that the Lord will smite Trump’s enemies. Thursday, First Baptist Dallas pastor Robert Jeffress said in a radio interview that it will be clear on Wednesday at 12:01 p.m. that Christians who said God told them that Trump would remain president were wrong.

Jeffress derided Burden’s “eight-year” prediction, calling it “foolishness” for any religious leader to say God “told [them] something when he didn’t.”

“In the Old Testament it said if you make a prophecy in the name of the Lord that doesn’t come true, you were to be stoned to death,” Jeffress said. “So I guess this guy and a lot of other people better be glad they didn’t live in the Old Testament times.”

Editor's note: Yes. Lucky them.