More Missing Animals: Two Emperor Tamarin Monkeys Stolen form the Dallas Zoo

January 30, 2023 5:14PM

Two emperor tamarin monkeys, one of which is pictured here, were reported missing. Authorities believe they were stolen.
Two emperor tamarin monkeys, one of which is pictured here, were reported missing. Authorities believe they were stolen. Courtesy Dallas Zoo
On Monday afternoon the Dallas Zoo announced that two of its emperor tamarin monkeys were missing. In a statement, the zoo said foul play is likely involved, noting: "It was clear the habitat had been intentionally compromised."

The pair of missing monkeys comes less than two weeks after Pin, the zoo's 35-year-old lappet-faced vulture, was found dead under mysterious circumstances that authorities said did "not appear to be from natural causes." Pin's death occurred only days after a clouded leopard named Nova had escaped from its habitat through an opening that appeared to be manmade. Nova was found on zoo grounds later that day.

The zoo did not provide names or ages of the missing monkeys that were missing as of 4:30 p.m. Emperor tamarins are native to South America and have a distinctive appearance thanks to their wispy white beards. This unique attribute is something that reportedly makes them resemble the former King of Prussia, Wilhelm II, from which the "emperor" in its name comes from.

"Emperor tamarin monkeys would likely stay close to home," the zoo's statement said. "The zoo searched near their habitat and across zoo grounds, and did not locate them. Based on the Dallas Police Department’s initial assessment, they have reason to believe the tamarins were taken."

Citing the active investigation, zoo officials did not provide additional information on Monday afternoon. 
