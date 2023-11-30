UPDATED: NFL's Von Miller Allegedly Attacked Pregnant Girlfriend in Dallas

Editor's Note, 11/30/2023, 5:58 p.m.: According to TMZ, Von Miller turned himself at the Glenn Heights Police Department at around 4 p.m. on Thursday. Glenn Heights is just south of DeSoto, where Miller attended high school. Rebecca Lopez of WFAA reported that Miller was booked and released on a $5,000 bond.
NFL linebacker Von Miller allegedly assaulted his longtime girlfriend, who is pregnant, during an argument at their Dallas home on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
Dallas police were called to respond to a “major disturbance” at the Buffalo Bills star player’s home in the 3100 block of North Harwood Street in the Uptown area, WFAA first reported, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the matter. Miller, 34, is a DeSoto native and Texas A&M alum.
Officials with the Dallas Police Department reportedly confirmed to WFAA that Miller is facing a “charge of assaulting a pregnant person,” which in Texas is a third-degree felony. The Observer asked DPD for comment on the arrest warrant but did not immediately receive a response.
Miller did not appear in Dallas County jail’s online inmate search as of Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
The Dallas Morning News obtained the arrest-warrant affidavit indicating that the alleged victim had claimed she was six weeks pregnant at the time of the incident. The argument between the two purportedly pertained to “upcoming travel plans” before quickly escalating.
The woman was attempting to gather her laptop and phones to leave when Miller pushed and shoved her, according to The News. She yelled multiple times, “Stop, I’m pregnant.”
Miller reportedly grabbed the woman’s neck with both hands and “applied pressure,” pulled out some of her hair and stomped on her laptop, among other alleged offenses, according to that report. He fled after she said she was calling 911.
Police reviewed a recording in which Miller could be heard yelling at the alleged victim and commanding her to leave their apartment. Officers noted “minor abrasions” on one of her hands, in addition to bruises on her left bicep, abdomen and neck.
This isn’t the first time that the NFL linebacker has been on law enforcement’s radar. Two years ago, authorities in Parker, Colorado, investigated Miller but ultimately did not file charges. It is unclear what prompted the probe.
Before playing with the Bills, Miller helped the Denver Broncos win the Super Bowl in 2016 and was named MVP. Six years later, he earned his second Super Bowl win, this time with the Los Angeles Rams.
Miller played football for DeSoto High School and was a track star as well. He graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in poultry sciences, The Dallas Morning News wrote in 2013, and reportedly sought to raise dozens of chickens on his property near Big D.
Miller had already left before police pulled up to the scene, according to WFAA. The girlfriend’s injuries were treated on the spot, and she was not transported to a hospital.
"This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller,” the Buffalo Bills said in a statement, according to WFAA. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."