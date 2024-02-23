 North Texans Aim Their Protest at Raytheon In Support of Palestine | Dallas Observer
Locals Aim Their Protest at Weapons Maker Raytheon in Support of Palestine

On Thursday, hundreds gathered at the Raytheon campus in Richardson to protest the war in Palestine and demand the company stop supplying weapons to Israel.
February 23, 2024
Hundreds lined the property of Raytheon in Richardson on Thursday.
Sara Button
As Thursday afternoon turned into evening, hundreds of people gathered outside of the Raytheon campus in Richardson. Carrying Palestine flags and colorful signs denouncing the war and violence taking place in the Gaza Strip since Hamas attacked Israel in October. The throng was purposeful in choosing this location.

The company had each of the entrance signs bearing its name covered with a tarp-like material, but left the large logo at the top of its main building uncovered. This comes months after Raytheon executives spoke openly about how their business was set to increase substantially due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during an October earnings call.

Thursday's rally was organized by Texas for Palestine, the same group that held a rally at the same location on Feb. 16. Rally organizers say Texas for Palestine is a group dedicated to raising awareness about Palestinian rights and supporting the Palestinian cause in Texas. The group's goal is to advocate for justice, equality and human rights for Palestinians, which may include ending the Israeli occupation; supporting boycotts, divestment and sanction campaigns; and promoting Palestinian self-determination. It's one of several efforts in North Texas calling on various authorities and involved parties to bring about peace.

According to group organizers, the protest at Raytheon was aimed at raising awareness of the company's involvement in human rights violations in Palestine and to pressure it to cease weapons sales to Israel. They say that Raytheon's weaponry, including missiles and bombs, has assisted in the estimated 30,000 Palestinian deaths since Oct. 7. Raytheon representatives did not immediately respond to our request for comment.
Rally for Palestine at Raytheon in Richardson
Raytheon covered its signs near the parking entrances, but left exposed the large logo on its building.
Sara Button

“We advocate the need to hold Raytheon and other weapon manufacturers accountable for perpetuating violence and instability in the region,” an organizer with Texas for Palestine told the Observer. “We urge corporate responsibility, calling for the cessation of arms sales to entities involved in human rights abuses and the promotion of peaceful resolution in crisis-affected areas like Palestine.”

Stephanie Drenka, co-founder and executive director of the Dallas Asian American Historical Society, was at the protest with members of her group. “As historians, it is our responsibility not only to bear witness and document life, but also to learn from the past and make decisions for a better, more just future,” Drenka said. “That future must include a liberated Palestine because we know that none of us is free until it is.”

Rally for Palestine at Raytheon in Richardson
A Texas group hosted a rally against Raytheon on Thursday in Richardson.
Sara Button

Violence that can be tied to the war in Palestine is reportedly on the rise against Palestinians in America. Earlier this month in Austin, for example, Bert James Baker was arrested and charged with aggravated assault for the stabbing of a Palestinian-American man, Zacharia Doar, reportedly for wearing a keffiyeh. Police have said the crime meets their definition of a hate crime.

“These events underscore a troubling rise in violence and discrimination against Palestinian Americans,” an organizer with Texas for Palestine told the Observer, “emphasizing the urgent need for solidarity, support and efforts to combat bigotry and promote inclusivity and safety for all communities.”

Rally for Palestine at Raytheon in Richardson
Hundreds attended the Texas for Palestine Rally in Richardson.
Sara Button

“We are out here protesting in front of Raytheon today because the United States must stop aiding and arming Israel. These weapons are killing our people in Palestine," Nashwa Abdelwahed, a member of Texas for Palestine, said. "Today is less about the weapons made specifically by Raytheon and more about the overall weapons manufacturing system, which always stands to benefit from wars and are currently making profits off the genocide of our people.”

Around 5 p.m., protest chants were directed toward the parking lot as employees were heading home. The message was not one of general resistance, but one with a highly specific aim.

“Workers workers, quit your jobs,” the protesters yelled. “You make money off making bombs.”

Rally for Palestine at Raytheon in Richardson
Rally attendees had many different messages, all aimed at Raytheon.
Sara Button
Rally for Palestine at Raytheon in Richardson
A protester holds a Palestinian flag near the Raytheon offices.
Sara Button
Rally for Palestine at Raytheon in Richardson
Protestors took issue with Raytheon's provision of weapons to the Israeli military.
Sara Button
Rally for Palestine at Raytheon in Richardson
Rally attendees seek a ceasefire for the war between Israel and Palestine.
Sara Button
Rally for Palestine at Raytheon in Richardson
Reports say that around 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023.
Sara Button
Rally for Palestine at Raytheon in Richardson
A sign draped along a fence near the Raytheon building in Richardson.
Sara Button
Rally for Palestine at Raytheon in Richardson
Texas for Palestine rally attendees want Raytheon to stop supplying weapons to Israel.
Sara Button
Rally for Palestine at Raytheon in Richardson
The protesters also chanted at workers leaving their offices.
Sara Button
