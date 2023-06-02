Dallas Rings in Pride Month by Raising the Rainbow City Flag

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Omar Narvaez told the crowd ahead of the flag-raising at City Hall that marginalized members of the LGBTQ+ community are under attack, both in Texas and across the country. He’ll “continue to fight the good fight,” he said.
“As long as I'm alive, as long as I can breathe, as long as I can move, I will continue to be in those trenches and continue to fight with you all,” Narvaez said. “Because Pride didn't start as a celebration; Pride started as a protest.”
The city’s flag ceremonies and Pride Month declaration come amid a surge in anti-LGBTQ+ hatred across the country. Boycotts against Target and Bud Light have cropped up as conservatives lash out against brands that show support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Throughout the 88th legislative session, Texas conservative lawmakers have targeted gay and transgender people, introducing bans on gender-affirming care for, and drag shows in the presence of, minors.
The American Civil Liberties Union is tracking more than 490 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in state legislatures nationwide. The Human Rights Campaign puts that number at more than 520, citing measures aimed at restricting trans rights and banning books.
But in Dallas, at least, city officials say that constituents continue to greet Pride Month with warmth.
Narvaez told the Observer on Wednesday that the city’s Pride flag serves as Dallas’ official flag during the month of June.
“We are the only city in the nation — and I keep saying the world, until I’m proven otherwise — to have adopted its own official city flag to become this flag,” Narvaez said. “I think it says a lot about Dallas and how we … put our money where our mouth is.”
As an “openly out loud and proud gay man,” Narvaez said he’s had nothing but positive experiences here.
Dallasites are a welcoming bunch who believe in diversity and celebrate differences, he said, and Pride Month is special for many in the LGBTQ+ community and their supporters. In fact, Narvaez sees Dallas as a “gigantic rainbow flag” in and of itself.
“We're all a different thread inside of that fabric that makes Dallas what I call the greatest city in the nation,” Narvaez said. “And I think that when people understand they're part of the thread of this beautiful flag, this beautiful symbol, that that's what makes Dallas just a miraculous and amazing place to live.”
City Council member Chad West told the Observer in an emailed statement that this year marks the 40th anniversary of Dallas Pride. West said that the North Oak Cliff community he serves likely holds the “second-largest LGBT population in our region just behind Oak Lawn.”
West said the city is one that embraces acceptance and diversity.
“I think we are excited to showcase our city to visitors, especially our trans family, and serve as a beacon of hope that every community in our country can support equality and opportunity for all,” he said. “The responses I have received about the City of Dallas' continued participation in Dallas Pride activities has only been positive.”
Texas isn’t the only state that’s cracked down on LGBTQ+ rights.
Take Florida, for example, where Pride organizers are reportedly having to scrap events because of safety concerns. Last month, two prominent civil rights groups issued travel warnings to advise Black and Latino/Hispanic people against heading to the Sunshine State.
At Thursday’s flag ceremony outside City Hall, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told the Observer that the Pride flag is also raised at police headquarters. He said he's an ally and that he wants the community to view his officers as allies.
“It's important as well for me, as we have a lot of members of our police department that are part of the LGBTQ community,” he said. “I think it's important for them to see individuals that are allies supporting them.”
U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett, who formerly served as a Dallas state representative, told the crowd at the ceremony that she was excited to return home from Washington, D.C.
“I got off my plane and came straight here because I love this about my city,” she continued. “Unfortunately, the state of Texas gets a bad rap in this country. But they just need to come and visit my city and they will know that we are so much better than what you see coming out of Austin.”
Dallas Pride events will take place at Fair Park over the weekend. A Pride music festival takes place on Saturday, and a parade will roll through on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.