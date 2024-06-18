New North Texas Golf Course Named One of the Best in the U.S.

But scroll down the Golfweek list a bit and you’ll see a course much closer to home — a new course, no less.
Sitting at 63, the Fields Ranch East course of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort is the only North Texas course on the list and one of only two in Texas. Black Jack’s Crossing at the Lajitas Golf Resort in far West Texas sits at 50.
Shortly after the course opened in 2023, Golfweek interviewed some notable pros who were among the first to play on Fields Ranch East. Two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer likened the Frisco course to the one in Georgia where he found glory in the '80s and '90s.
“I think there’s one hole out there, I don’t remember the holes yet, but it reminded me of the third hole at Augusta,” Langer said. “The green is almost a copy of it, almost. As soon as I saw it, I’m going, wow, that looks just like the third green at Augusta. Things like that. But that’s not going to help me in whatever I’ve learned there in the past.”
As the crown jewel of the new PGA of America headquarters in Frisco, the course will host a number of major tournaments in the coming years. In 2025, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be held there, and in 2027, the men’s PGA Championship will come to Frisco.
Cracking the list of top courses and the opening of the new PGA of America offices are signs that North Texas is making a mark in the golf world. Two of the three major tournaments played so far this year have been won by local men: Scottie Scheffler of Dallas won the Masters and a number of other high-profile tournaments in 2024, and DeChambeau, an SMU grad, is a North Texas resident who reportedly moved recently from Dallas to Grapevine.
At the end of 2023, locally produced Avid Golfer magazine named Omni PGA Frisco’s Fields Course East as the best public course in Dallas-Fort Worth. Although it was the newest course on the list, the publication raved about it.
“The Gil Hanse championship layout requires raw distance, accuracy and feel, while also challenging course management and club selection skills,” the article noted. “The East course also features some dynamic elevation changes the likes of which aren’t seen much in the Metroplex.”