QAnon John Shared an Anti-Semitic 'Synagogue of Satan' Post on Holocaust Remembrance Day

The QAnon conspiracy theory always had anti-Semitic undertones, sure, but he's now sharing even more anti-Semitic content.
On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Sabal took to Telegram to post about members of "the cabal" that supposedly runs Hollywood, media, tech, the government and the porn industry (for some reason), all of which he claims belongs to a Satanic sect of Judaism. The post ended with “#SynagogueOfSatan,” referencing Biblical verses that have been used to justify anti-Semitism.
The verses talk about a “synagogue of Satan” that was prosecuting the church. Those who belonged to the “synagogue of Satan” were people “who say they are Jew and are not,” the verse says. There are mixed interpretations of which group these verses were referencing. However, scholars have said that the anti-Semitic interpretation is ignorant because the person most suspected of writing these verses was Jewish.
One Twitter user named Feminist Proper Gander sounded the alarm on Sabal’s new post. Feminist Proper Gander’s analysis of QAnon has been featured in Vice, Newsweek, Daily Mail and CBS News.
“Today in ‘Well, that was inevitable’ news, QAnon John has jumped onto the 'Synagogue of Satan' train, which is the excuse QAnon (& other groups) use to hate Jews, by saying they're not *real* Jews, so it's okay to want them exterminated,” Feminist Proper Gander wrote.
Feminist Proper Gander’s post made its way to Sabal, who wrote a short response, assuring everyone he doesn’t, in fact, hate Jewish people.
“I certainly do NOT ‘hate Jews,’” Sabal wrote on Telegram. “In fact, the church we attend benefits Israel and helping Jews directly through the money we tithe. I just know the difference between infiltrators and the REAL thing.”
This isn’t the first time Sabal has shared content like this. In October, he also promoted the neo-Nazi propaganda film Europa: the Last Battle to his tens-of-thousands of Telegram followers.
He later deleted the posts sharing the film, and Sabal’s girlfriend, QueenAnon Amy, defended him.
“He had no idea that there was any anti-Semitism connected to that film,” Sabal’s partner Amy told VICE News. “He has never even watched the movie. It was referred to him by a supposed ‘trusted’ source.”
Though it’s not always so blatant, anti-Semitism is a common thread in the world of QAnon.
"Anti-Semitism has always been baked into QAnon,” Mike Rothschild, a journalist and author, said in a Twitter post. “But it's still jarring to see major promoters like QAnon John embrace crank nonsense like the ‘Synagogue of Satan’ canard.”
Rothschild wrote a book about QAnon called The Storm Is Upon Us. “Most people have no idea what this stuff is, and will be exposed for the first time by these gurus,” Rothschild said.
The American Jewish Committee has a “Translate Hate” glossary on its website, which can clue people in on anti-semitic language. According to the site, Jews have been likened to Satan or demons for ages.
“In medieval Christian folklore and artwork, Jews were depicted with grotesque characteristics such as devil’s horns, sharp claws, jagged teeth, pointy ears, and other satanic features to portray the differences between Christianity and Judaism,” the site said. “Today, Jews and the Jewish State continue to be cast as Satan, demons, vampires, or other demonic figures.”
Sabal's events often include past and present elected officials, as well as political candidates. Among those who have spoken at his conventions are former Texas GOP party chair Allen West, U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert and retired Gen. Michael Flynn.