Here's a Non-Comprehensive List of Celebrities Who Have Roasted Ted Cruz

Over the years, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has morphed into a favorite punching bag of the so-called Hollywood elite. And late last week, the gloves were off as actor Seth Rogen pummeled the heavyweight Texas Republican during an episode of The Late Show.

Although he’s one of Cruz’s most vocal foes, Rogen is far from the only one. So, here’s a tally of some of the controversial senator’s most fearsome opponents, starting with the Superbad and Pineapple Express actor.

Seth Rogen

During an interview with Stephen Colbert last Thursday, Rogen denied having a feud with Cruz, saying the term implies “equal ground.” But the two have undeniably been engaged in a Twitter war for the past few months, with Rogen accusing Cruz of helping to inspire the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Cruz has long perpetuated the lie that the 2020 election was rigged against former President Donald Trump. On Thursday, Rogen doubled down on calling him a “fascist” whose rhetoric led to devastating consequences during the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

"He denies the reality of the election,” Rogen said. “His words caused people to die, and I'm making jokes about it. Is that a feud? I don't know.

“To me it doesn't seem like a feud,” he continued. “To me, it seems like I'm pointing out the fact that he's a terrible man whose words have resulted in death.”

Elliot Page

Way back in 2015, The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page confronted Cruz at the Iowa State Fair as the politician grilled pork chops, according to ABC News. But soon, Page was grilling the politician as he challenged Cruz’s stance on LGBT rights.

The two sparred for a few minutes, with Cruz insisting that “Bible-believing Christians” are the ones being persecuted on the basis of their faith. To that, Page retorted that Cruz was “discriminating against LGBT people.”

Although the exchange lasted around four minutes, the beef remained at a years-long simmer. In 2019, Page posted to Twitter a video in which another senator challenged Cruz’s policies in Congress.

“Yeah, @tedcruz is the absolute worst,” he said in a tweet. “He has spent his career doing everything he can to oppress LGBTQ+ people. His actions and rhetoric are greatly damaging.”

Yeah, @tedcruz is the absolute worst. He has spent his career doing everything he can to oppress LGBTQ+ people. His actions and rhetoric are greatly damaging. So, this is great. https://t.co/vqHEjQVt9r — Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) January 25, 2019

Mark Cuban

Back in October, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Cruz bickered over the cause of a drop in ratings for the NBA finals, which some attributed to the organization’s support for Black Lives Matter. The Republican politician claimed he didn’t watch a single game in the finals, along with the hashtag #GoWokeGoBroke.

From there, Cuban took his own shot at the senator, criticizing Cruz for working against his own constituents.

“A US Senator with 3 @NBA teams in his state, employing thousands of people and he is rooting for their businesses to do poorly,” Cuban said in a tweet. “This is who you are @tedcruz. Every minute of your life, this is exactly who you are.”

A US Senator with 3 @NBA teams in his state, employing thousands of people and he is rooting for their businesses to do poorly. This is who you are @tedcruz . Every minute of your life, this is exactly who you are. https://t.co/rnCV3qJTfQ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 6, 2020

Ron Perlman

In June, Cruz took on Sons of Anarchy and Hellboy actor Ron Perlman, who had criticized Ohio U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan’s looks. In a tweet, Cruz said Perlman talks a “good game” when he’s “got Hollywood makeup” on but would bet $10,000, to be donated to charities, that he couldn’t last five minutes in Jordan’s wrestling ring.

That remark raised eyebrows given that Jordan, a former Ohio State wrestling coach, allegedly knew that a team doctor was molesting his players but didn’t intervene.

“I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning jim jordan and wrestling is... problematic, why don’t we say fuck him and just make it you & me,” Perlman responded. “I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending.”

KO.

I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning jim jordan and wrestling is... problematic, why don’t we say fuck him and just make it you & me. I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending. https://t.co/6QDwCaEkpv — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020

Trevor Noah

This one may seem obvious because of his show’s overtly liberal bent, but comedian Trevor Noah has also thrown his hat into the ring. Earlier this month, Cruz was called a “booger on the lip of democracy” in a faux-documentary that aired on The Daily Show.

The pair had also duked it out on Twitter the week prior. In a tweet, Cruz ridiculed a Daily Show segment about the 2020 census, which gave Texas an additional two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are,” Cruz wrote.

Then, in perhaps the coup de grâce of all comebacks, Noah referenced the senator’s infamous trip to Mexico during February’s deadly winter storm.

“Not sure I'd be using the words ‘fleeing’ and ‘Texas’ in the same sentence, Senator Cancun," Noah said.

Not sure I'd be using the words "fleeing" and "Texas" in the same sentence, Senator Cancun https://t.co/hgRsrN11vQ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021