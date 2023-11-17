 Stopgap Funding Bill Supported by Texas Democrats, U.S. Rep. Crockett | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

News

Texas Democrats Help 'Avert Another GOP Catastrophe' with Stopgap Bill Support

“With Thanksgiving right around the corner, we cannot throw millions of families out in the cold,” U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett wrote in an open letter.
November 17, 2023
The stopgap funding bill was approved by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday night. President Joe Biden is expected to sign it.
The stopgap funding bill was approved by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday night. President Joe Biden is expected to sign it. Louis Velazquez/Unsplash
Share this:
As most every family knows, it wouldn’t be the holidays without a little strife and stress. Unfortunately, tension has also shaken up Congress this week as lawmakers scrapped over yet another a stopgap funding bill to dodge yet another government shutdown.

And some Texas Democrats have had just about enough of GOP lawmakers’ infighting.

With Thanksgiving just over a week away, the House on Tuesday passed a proposal to maintain government funding at current levels into early 2024. The Senate approved the bill on Wednesday night. Texas Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy lambasted the stopgap measure as “crap,” but Lone Star liberals argued that there’s too much at stake to let the Friday funding deadline pass without a resolution.

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Dallas Democrat, told the Observer ahead of Tuesday’s House vote that she’d support the bill to avert a shutdown. She feared such a stoppage would hurt federal workers’ pocketbooks at a crucial time. A shutdown could prompt some government employees to decide that they can no longer grapple with the unpredictability that comes with their job, she said. That’s especially true of those in lower-paying careers who live check-to-check.

“It used to be the best job that you could have,” Crockett said. “And now, it is consistently riddled with uncertainty at a time when people are still feeling the strain of the inflation that we struggled with globally as a result of COVID-19.”

Crockett noted that air traffic controllers emerged as heroes during the last government shutdown.

In late 2018 and early 2019, hundreds of thousands of federal workers were made to work without pay, with many being forced to tap into their savings accounts. They would then have to wait for the arrival of back pay. Eventually, 10 air traffic controllers refused to report to work, a move that disrupted the aviation system and led to the end of the historic 35-day shutdown, according to CNN.

Many people may not realize how far the ripple effects of a government shutdown extend, Crockett said. In addition to commercial planes, air traffic controllers deal with those involved in the supply chain.

“Once again, @HouseDemocrats eagerly put partisanship aside and step in to avert another Republican catastrophe.” – U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar

tweet this

The shutdown loomed as tensions continue to ramp up globally with the wars in Ukraine and Israel, not to mention “there’s been some level of aggression that has been waged by Iran,” Crockett added.

“The last thing that we need to do to service members and/or their loved ones is say, ‘Yes, we need you to go and protect democracy and freedom for ourselves, as well as the rest of the world, but we're not going to pay you,’” she continued. “It's just the most un-American thing that you could do.”

In an open letter on Monday, Crockett inquired about what banking institutions and various billing entities were doing to prepare for a possible GOP-led shutdown ahead of Thanksgiving. She wrote that the scenario could potentially mean that millions of families wouldn’t be able to cover their loan payments and mortgage and utility costs.

“With Thanksgiving right around the corner, we cannot throw millions of families out in the cold,” she continued in the letter. “The power is now in the hands of responsible House Republicans to call on their leadership to put people over politics, and I can only hope they heed this call.”

The Texas Democratic Party on Tuesday blasted House Republicans over their ongoing internal conflicts. The Dems wrote in a press release that newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana hadn’t secured full support from his party on the temporary spending budget, “delivering a blow to any claim that the MAGA Republican Party is aligned” under his authority.

More than a dozen Texas GOP House lawmakers voted against their party’s stopgap funding bill, The Texas Tribune reported.

Crockett wasn’t the only North Texas Democrat to throw support behind the measure, known as a continuing resolution (CR). U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey of Fort Worth voted for it, too, explaining his position in a post on X.

“Preventing a government shutdown is critical to the well-being of our economy, our national security, and our work #ForThePeople,” he wrote on Wednesday. “That is why I voted for this bill yesterday.”
Earlier in the week, Veasey shared a post by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York stating that lower-chamber Dems “are working hard to deliver for everyday Americans and prevent a government shutdown.”

West Texas Democratic U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar also posted on X to mark the CR’s journey through the House.

“Just voted in favor of a continuing resolution to keep the government open and operating at current funding levels,” the El Paso representative wrote on Tuesday. “Once again, @HouseDemocrats eagerly put partisanship aside and step in to avert another Republican catastrophe.”
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Simone Carter is a staff news reporter at the Dallas Observer who graduated from the University of North Texas' Mayborn School of Journalism. Her favorite color is red, but she digs Miles Davis' Kind of Blue.
Contact: Simone Carter

Trending

'Devastating' and Possibly Unconstitutional: Texas Lawmakers Approve Anti-Immigration Bills

Immigration

'Devastating' and Possibly Unconstitutional: Texas Lawmakers Approve Anti-Immigration Bills

By Jacob Vaughn
The YMCA is Staying Downtown, But Some Members Aren't Celebrating Just Yet

News

The YMCA is Staying Downtown, But Some Members Aren't Celebrating Just Yet

By Kelly Dearmore
LGBTQ+ Families Flee Texas for Safer, Bluer Pastures

LGBTQ+

LGBTQ+ Families Flee Texas for Safer, Bluer Pastures

By Simone Carter
DPD Chief Says Staffing Shortage Gets in the Way of Reducing Violent Crime

News

DPD Chief Says Staffing Shortage Gets in the Way of Reducing Violent Crime

By Jacob Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation