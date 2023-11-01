Dallas Voters: Here's What's on the Ballot This November

Many registered voters are lazy when it comes to leaving the couch to cast a ballot, especially during off-year elections. Just over 5% of y’all turned out for the Dallas County runoff back in June.
But despite what some partisans may say about the process, every vote does count. Really.
Now that that’s out of our system, we’ll hop off the soapbox to give a brief breakdown of the 14 amendments on this November's ballot.
Proposition 1
This first proposition seeks to safeguard Texans’ right to ranching, farming, horticulture, timber production and wildlife management. It would effectively raise the standard for local and state governments to regulate such practices.
“So now municipal encroachment will no longer threaten the livelihood of small farmers and ranchers,” Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said in a press release earlier this year. “Each year Texas generates about $24.7 billion in cash receipts from agriculture and employs 1 out of every 7 working Texans. This industry has earned its place in our Constitution.”
Proposition 2
This amendment would let counties and cities offer a property tax exemption on facilities used by childcare providers. Many such businesses were hit hard by COVID-19, so this could potentially help them keep their doors open following the end of federal pandemic relief funds.
U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, a Dallas Democrat, encouraged Texans to vote “yes” on Prop 2.
“I hear all the time from Texas families about high child care costs,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “As a dad myself, it's a priority to provide relief to working families at the federal level, and I'm pleased to see efforts at the state level too.”
Proposition 3Texas doesn’t have a wealth tax, and this constitutional amendment would ban the implementation of one moving forward.
“Opponents to this amendment fear it could tie the hands of the state if such a tax was ever needed, while supporters believe any future wealth tax would discourage business and investment,” state Rep. Nicole Collier, a Fort Worth Democrat, explained in part on X.
Proposition 4
Approving this proposition means that school districts would receive billions, allowing them to slash their property tax rates in return. Texas’ school district homestead exemption would also see a significant increase: from $40,000 to $100,000.
Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott posted a photo of himself giving a thumbs up outside of an Austin polling place.
“Proposition 4 on the ballot provides historic property tax relief to hardworking Texans,” he wrote on X. “Get out and vote early.”
Proposition 5
This constitutional amendment would establish the Texas University Fund to invest in research at certain higher-ed institutions, including the University of North Texas. The Dallas Morning News editorial team recommends voting “yes” on Prop 5.
Proposition 6The Lone Star State would endow $1 billion in the newly created “Texas Water Fund” if this proposition passes. Money here would help to repair old water systems and gain new water supplies, too.
“A sustainable water supply is on the ballot!” the advocacy group Texas Infrastructure Now said in a post on X. “As Texas grows, so does our need for an abundant water supply. With Prop. 6, we can address our state's water challenges head-on. Let's act now for our families, businesses, & future. Vote YES on Proposition 6!”
Proposition 7
If voters approve Proposition 7, it would launch an energy fund geared toward the modernization, construction, operation and maintenance of facilities that generate electricity. But not everyone likes the idea.
The Texas Consumer Association wrote on X that the proposed amendment would amount to a “$10 billion giveaway to wealthy gas companies,” adding that such money could theoretically instead be used to bankroll solar panel installations for nearly 800,000 Texans’ houses.
Consumer advocacy organization Public Citizen has also urged voters to say “no” to the proposition, arguing that it would not succeed in stabilizing the state’s power grid. Adrian Shelley, director of the group’s Texas office, told the Observer that Prop 7 isn’t the best path forward.
“It ignores better alternative strategies,” he said. “And it is, frankly, a give-out to an industry that funds politicians in the state, and so that is just sort of very typical of the biases in Texas’ decision-making towards industry — and one particular industry.”
Proposition 8
Some $1.5 billion would go toward expanding Texas’ internet availability if this amendment passes. Prop 8 would launch a broadband infrastructure fund in a state where roughly 7 million people don’t have broadband access.
“Say yes to making Texas safer, healthier, and smarter by voting for Prop8 and expanding access to broadband internet,” the Texas Broadband Now coalition wrote in a post on X. “Let’s close the digital divide today, so we’re better prepared for the possibilities of tomorrow.”
Proposition 9Retired teachers would get some love should this amendment pass. Proposition 9 would give former educators a long overdue cost-of-living adjustment — the last one was nearly two decades ago — yet it would not increase taxes.
“Your way to thank a retired teacher that molded you,” wrote state Sen. Royce West, a Dallas Democrat, on X. “VOTE YES to PROP 9!”
Proposition 10
Prop 10 would ditch property taxes on inventory or equipment held by producers of medical or biomedical goods. Proponents argue that doing so would attract biomedical companies to the state and usher in well-paying jobs.
The League of Women Voters also helped outline some of the complaints about the proposal.
“Because Texas does not have an income tax, eliminating property taxes on biomedical equipment and inventory will reduce funds available for local school districts and local government services,” one LWV representative said in a recent YouTube video.
Proposition 11
This proposed amendment pertains only to El Paso County. Should Prop 11 pass, that county would join 11 other Texas counties that are allowed to issue property tax-supported bonds to back parks and recreational facilities.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott is urging voters everywhere to say “yes” to this proposition.
“It is important to support economic growth in West Texas and this amendment allows El Paso County to issue bonds required for the development and maintenance of recreational facilities that will support economic growth,” the advocacy group wrote in an infographic on X.
Proposition 12
Similar to the previous amendment, this proposal would relate to only one Texas county: this time, Galveston. Prop 12 would stamp out the county treasurer’s office there.
Former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski wrote on X that he’s voting against the proposition.
“It’s a MAGA/Tea Party ‘let’s strangle government in the tub’ move,” he said in part. “It’s a proposition to forever eliminate the constitutional office of Galveston County Treasurer. Our current treasurer ran for office, and got elected, on a platform of eliminating his office.”
Proposition 13
The mandatory age of retirement for state judges would rise from 75 to 79 should Texas voters decide to approve Proposition 13. It would also boost the minimum retirement age to 75 instead of 70.
Former 19th State District Court Judge Ralph Strother told the Waco Tribune-Herald that under the current restrictions, he was made to leave the bench sooner than he would have liked.
“At 80, I can compete with younger lawyers in their 60s, and 70s in terms of performing the duties of a judge or a prosecutor,” said Strother, who now works as a prosecutor. “The public would benefit from experienced judges holding office a little longer.”
Proposition 14
Approving Prop 14 would green light the genesis of a $1 billion fund aimed at creating and improving state parks.
The Environment Texas nonprofit noted in an August 2022 report that we rank No. 35 in the U.S. when it comes to state park acreage per capita. Executive Director Luke Metzger told the Observer that he hopes folks will vote for the amendment, calling it a “game changer for state parks and land conservation” in the rapidly growing Lone Star State.
State parks are often at capacity and are forced to turn folks away, he said. And people sometimes need to plan well in advance to secure campsites at popular parks.
Meanwhile, the population boom has led to the development of previously natural spaces “at a rate of some 20 football fields an hour,” Metzger said: “And so, it's really critical that we buy land to protect it before it's lost forever, and then open it up to the public to meet the big demand for recreation.”