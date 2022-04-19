With Bankruptcy Filings, It's Getting Rough for Far-Right Texas Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones

Now, three of his companies, including the far-right InfoWars, have filed for bankruptcy, CNN and other outlets report. The news broke after Jones was found legally accountable for damages in three separate lawsuits over false claims and conspiracy theories he promoted following the Sandy Hook mass shooting in 2012.
As CNN noted, among the claims Jones spread was the assertion that the deadly mass shooting — 26 people, 20 of them children, were murdered — was a hoax and that the parents were so-called crisis actors.
Reuters reported that InfoWars claimed in court documents to have between zero and $50,000 in assets while facing estimated liabilities to the tune of between $1 million to $10 million.
On top of InfoWars, Jones filed bankruptcy for Prison Planet, another far-right media outlet, and his online health store, from which he sells supposed nutritional supplements and other products.
During his InfoWars broadcast on Monday, Jones appealed to his viewers by asking them to buy more of his products online. “We are barely operating,” he said.
"They treat me like I'm Daddy Warbucks." - Alex Jones, InfoWars
Jones, 48, was born in Dallas and spent much of his childhood in Rockwall. Since he launched InfoWars in Austin in 1999, Jones has found himself wading through controversy time and again.
After the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Jones faced increasing scrutiny over his alleged participation in hyping up the so-called “Stop the Steal” rallies in their lead-up.
Last August, Owen Shroyer, another InfoWars host, was charged over his alleged participation in the Capitol riot. Shroyer, who hosts “The War Room with Owen Shroyer,” stands accused of violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and entering a restricted area without authority, both of which are misdemeanors.
In January, a federal judge tossed out Shroyer’s request to have the charges dismissed on the grounds that it constituted “vindictive prosecution.”
Also on Monday, Jones said on air that prosecutors and the courts have treated him unfairly. "They treat me like I'm Daddy Warbucks," he said, adding that they've supposedly treated him like a "child molester" and "Lex Luthor."
"Hundreds of peaceful people that didn't touch a cop on Jan. 6 are still in prison," he claimed. (More than 800 people have been charged in relation with the pro-Trump insurrection, including some for serious crimes like seditious conspiracy and violent offenses.)