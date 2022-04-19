Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Courts

With Bankruptcy Filings, It's Getting Rough for Far-Right Texas Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones

April 19, 2022 4:00AM

Alex Jones was recently subpoenaed to give a deposition to the Jan. 6 committee.
Alex Jones was recently subpoenaed to give a deposition to the Jan. 6 committee. Sean P. Anderson from Dallas, TX, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Texas conspiracy theorist and InfoWars founder Alex Jones just keeps landing in hot water. In December, he got bad press after saying he refused to answer questions from the Congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Now, three of his companies, including the far-right InfoWars, have filed for bankruptcy, CNN and other outlets report. The news broke after Jones was found legally accountable for damages in three separate lawsuits over false claims and conspiracy theories he promoted following the Sandy Hook mass shooting in 2012.

As CNN noted, among the claims Jones spread was the assertion that the deadly mass shooting — 26 people, 20 of them children, were murdered — was a hoax and that the parents were so-called crisis actors.

Reuters reported that InfoWars claimed in court documents to have between zero and $50,000 in assets while facing estimated liabilities to the tune of between $1 million to $10 million.

On top of InfoWars, Jones filed bankruptcy for Prison Planet, another far-right media outlet, and his online health store, from which he sells supposed nutritional supplements and other products.

"They treat me like I'm Daddy Warbucks." - Alex Jones, InfoWars

tweet this
During his InfoWars broadcast on Monday, Jones appealed to his viewers by asking them to buy more of his products online. “We are barely operating,” he said.

Jones, 48, was born in Dallas and spent much of his childhood in Rockwall. Since he launched InfoWars in Austin in 1999, Jones has found himself wading through controversy time and again.

After the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Jones faced increasing scrutiny over his alleged participation in hyping up the so-called “Stop the Steal” rallies in their lead-up.

Last August, Owen Shroyer, another InfoWars host, was charged over his alleged participation in the Capitol riot. Shroyer, who hosts “The War Room with Owen Shroyer,” stands accused of violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and entering a restricted area without authority, both of which are misdemeanors.

In January, a federal judge tossed out Shroyer’s request to have the charges dismissed on the grounds that it constituted “vindictive prosecution.”

Also on Monday, Jones said on air that prosecutors and the courts have treated him unfairly. "They treat me like I'm Daddy Warbucks," he said, adding that they've supposedly treated him like a "child molester" and "Lex Luthor."

"Hundreds of peaceful people that didn't touch a cop on Jan. 6 are still in prison," he claimed. (More than 800 people have been charged in relation with the pro-Trump insurrection, including some for serious crimes like seditious conspiracy and violent offenses.)
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Patrick Strickland is the news editor at the Dallas Observer. He's a former senior reporter at Al Jazeera English and has reported for the New York Review of Books, The Guardian, Politico EU and The New Republic, among others.
Contact: Patrick Strickland

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation