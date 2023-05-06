 Witnesses Report Multiple Casualties, Dead at Allen Outlet Center Shooting | Dallas Observer
UPDATE: Nine Killed in Shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday

May 6, 2023 6:30PM

Editor's Note 05/06/2023, 9:24 p.m.: This story has been updated throughout with information provided by authorities during a Saturday night press briefing.

A man killed eight and injured seven others when he opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon. Allen police Chief Brian Harvey said during a press briefing Saturday night in Allen that the shooter was also killed by an officer who was responding to an unrelated call at the shopping center.

Harvey did not provide the name of he shooter, nor did any of the officials gathered for the briefing take questions. Earlier reports stated the victims of Saturday’s shooting ranged in age from 5 to 61, though no specifics were given during the Saturday night briefing as to the ages of those who were killed. Police did say that seven people, including the alleged shooter, were dead when more police arrived on the scene.

The gunman opened fire after parking his car at the end of a parking aisle in front of the H&M store. Earlier reports suggested a second gunman was being pursued, but police now confirm the shooter acted alone.

A widely circulated dash-camera video reportedly shows the shooter exit a vehicle and fire in the direction of the store.

The shooting took place on Saturday a little after 3:30 p.m. According to multiple eye witness reports, the shooter was described as wearing all black and carrying an assault-style rifle. When gunshots were heard, many people reportedly hid inside of stores where they waited to be brought out by police.

The mayor of Allen, Ken Ful, said he had received calls from both Gov. Greg Abbott as well as from the White House. A vigil will be held at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen on Sunday night at 5 p.m.
Kelly Dearmore is the News Editor for the Observer. His work has appeared in Texas Monthly, Success, Dallas Morning News and Cowboys & Indians, among other outlets. He lives in Carrollton with his wife, kids and angelic mother-in-law.

