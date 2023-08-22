 North Texas' Zephi Trevino Pleads Guilty to Murder After Sex Trafficking Claims | Dallas Observer
Courts

Zephi Trevino Pleads Guilty to Murder, Receives 12-Year Sentence

Zephaniah 'Zephi' Trevino will serve a 12-year sentence for her role in a case that garnered national attention from celebrities including Kim Kardashian.
August 22, 2023
Authorities say Zephi Trevino, Philip Baldenegro and Jesse Martinez took part in a fatal 2019 robbery.
Authorities say Zephi Trevino, Philip Baldenegro and Jesse Martinez took part in a fatal 2019 robbery. Getty Images
Once garnering the support of Jamie Lee Curtis and Kim Kardashian, a North Texas woman named Zephaniah “Zephi” Trevino has pleaded guilty to murder and has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentence on Monday.

Trevino was 16 when she allegedly took part in a 2019 robbery that left one person dead and another wounded by gunfire at a Grand Prairie apartment complex. She was later certified to be tried as an adult.

Police say Trevino invited two men, Carlos Murillo and Cristian Lobo, to an apartment. When they arrived, the men were met by Trevino and a friend. Trevino and Lobo went into a bedroom while the friend and Murillo stayed in the living room. At that point, two other men appeared in the apartment: Jesse Martinez and Philip Baldenegro, intending to rob Lobo and Murillo.

When Lobo and Murillo were attacked, they fled the apartment and headed toward their car, with Martinez, Baldenegro and Trevino in pursuit. Lobo and Murillo made it to their car but the altercation continued, and Trevino searched the car for valuables in the process, according to police.

During the chaos, Baldenegro fired his weapon, killing Murillo and wounding Lobo. Baldenegro and Martinez were arrested hours after the crime, and Trevino was arrested more than three weeks later. In the aftermath, Trevino, her family and lawyers claimed she was being sex-trafficked at the time. 

“This choice does not signal an acceptance of the narrative the district attorney seeks to present." – Justin Moore, attorney

tweet this
At one point, actress Jamie Lee Curtis took out a full-page ad in The Dallas Morning News in Trevino’s defense. A petition that circulated in support of Trevino amassed over 380,000 signatures and was shared on social media by Kim Kardashian.

“I am thankful to my team and proud of them for staying the course,” Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said in a press release Monday. “They were never distracted by the media attention or public outcries trying to shift the narrative of this case, and continued, in accordance with the law, to follow the facts and evidence to see that justice was done.”


He added, “There were only ever two victims in this case – Carlos Murillo and Cristian Lobo. My thoughts are with their families, and I pray this helps them continue to heal.”

Trevino was sentenced to 12 years in prison for murder and five years for aggravated robbery. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Justin Moore, one of Trevino’s attorneys, told the Observer in a written statement that the decision to accept a plea deal wasn’t taken lightly.

“This choice does not signal an acceptance of the narrative the district attorney seeks to present,” Moore said. “Instead, it is a testament to the challenges of navigating a legal system that currently does not provide an affirmative defense for victims of sex trafficking and a district attorney who has refused to view this case within a necessary trauma informed lens.”
Jacob Vaughn, a former Brookhaven College journalism student, has written for the Observer since 2018, first as clubs editor. More recently, he's been in the news section as a staff writer covering City Hall, the Dallas Police Department and whatever else editors throw his way.
