10 Best Foodie Finds This Weeked: Community Parties, Whisky Riots and Koolickles

Warm weather is back and Mardi Gras is over. Outdoor cookouts are back, as are crawfish boils, beer and booze. There's all sorts of debauchery to get into, including Community Beer Co.'s Grand Opening Bierfest. Plus there is a Texas festival in Carrolton and a whisky riot in Deep Ellum.
Here are 10 food events going on this weekend:
Siren Rock Pint Night Diva Party
Native Station, 103 W. Main St. (Royse City)
6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 3
Thursday, Siren Rock Brewing is hosting a Diva Party at Native Station — a jumping little beer garden in Royse City — to celebrate the release of their beer Prima Diva American Ale. Buy a Siren Rock on draft and keep the glass. There will also be giveaways for stickers, koozies and more. Come dressed as your favorite “diva” for a chance to win a $25 credit toward Native Station food items or merchandise. Join the movement and show off your inner diva.
Viernesito Night Market
Four Corners Brewings, 1311 S. Every St.
7 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 4
Every first Friday of the month, Four Corners Brewing hosts a night market. This Friday, Picadera Dominican Cuisine will be there providing some amazing sandwiches. There will also be more than a dozen small vendors with things like chocolate, jewelry and art. Plus lots of beer. It's a perfectly pleasant way to wind down the week.
Community Beer Co.'s Grand Opening Bierfest
3110 Commonwealth Drive
12 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5
Community's big shiny brewery just off Interstate 35 is finally ready, and we couldn't be more stoked. They're inviting the community out to celebrate the new space this weekend. They'll be toasting with two new specialty beers, live music and food from chef Kent Rathbun. You'll need tickets, which you might want to hop on soon. It is a family-friendly event, which could be good or bad news. Dogs are welcome, which is excellent news.
Carrollton’s TEXfest
Historic Downtown Carrollton
3 to 9 p.m., Saturday, March 5
Carrollton is hosting a TEXfest this Saturday. The website says, "Bring your boots and your buckles for a Texas-sized good time." Craft breweries will there, plus they'll have live music, a food village and photo ops with a longhorn. There’s nothing more Texan than a mechanical bull, Texas trivia and yard games all while sipping beer from one of almost 20 vendors.
Whiskey Riot Festival
Fashion Industry Gala, 1807 Ross Ave.
4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, March 5
This year’s Whiskey Riot Festival will have more than 200 whiskies to sample, specialty cocktails and more. VIP ticket holders also get early entry, exclusive access to seminars, a special Glencairn Crystal Glass to take home and a buffet.
Wild Acre Fat Saturday Crawfish Boil
1734 E. El Paso St. (Fort Worth)
11 a.m. Saturday, March 5
Wild Acre Brewing Co. is hosting their very own Mardi Gras Crawfish Boil this weekend. (NO ONE tell about Ash Wednesday, Lent, gluttony and sacrifice, etc. Deal?) They'll have crawfish, corn, potatoes and sausage along with two new beers: Pinch and Twist Citrus Pale Ale and King Cake Golden Pastry Stout. There will also be live music, merchandise and food.
Barleywine and Swine
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 111 E 3rd St. (Fort Worth)
11 a.m. Saturday, March 5
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium is hosting its 12th Annual Barleywine and Swine event this weekend. Sierra Nevada, Real Ale, Peticolas and others are partnering to bring you Bob’s swine platter and flights of barleywine in either English or American styles. Yum. Nothing pairs better with the weekend like barleywine and pork.
Tropical Punch Pickle Beer Party
Martin House Brewing, 220 S Sylvania Ave. (Fort Worth)
12 to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 5
Join Martin House Brewing Co. this weekend for pickles, craft beer, barbecue, music and more. Martin House is taking Kool-Aid pickles, or koolickles, which are pickles soaked in red sweet drink, and turning that culinary creation into a sweet and sour beer. Wristbands get you four pours of beer, souvenir glass and a Saturday full of fun.
Daiquiris & Chill
Blends Daiquiri Lounge, 2810 E. Trinity Mills Road (Carrollton)
5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 5
Blends Daiquiri Lounge is bringing a twist to your Saturday with NOLA-inspired daiquiris, Cajun-style food, hookahs and more. Yes, daiquiris, Cajun food and hookahs. Oh my.
A Taste of Two Legends
Morton’s Dallas, 2222 McKinney Ave.
6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5
Haven’t made date night plans for this weekend? Morton’s The Steakhouse and Michael David Winery are hosting a five-course menu pairing with king salmon crudo, artisan goat cheese salad, prosciutto-wrapped lamb loin medallions, blue cheese-crusted filet mignon and la bete noir, all paired with wines. This steak and wine dinner is $149 per person.