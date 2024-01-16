10 Big Dallas Restaurant Openings We're Looking Forward to in 2024

It's going to be another good year for Italian in Dallas, which is always soul-soothing news. Chefs Tiffany Derry and John Tesar are both opening new spots focused on the cuisine. Many of the newly opened places are not only culinary adventures but also stunning spaces — like the glistening Maple Terrace in Uptown and The Terminal at Katy Trail. We'll certainly keep you updated.
Radici12990 Bee St., Farmers Branch This new Italian food restaurant from chef Tiffany Derry and business partner Tom Daley is set to open a few doors down from Derry’s acclaimed Roots Southern Table in Farmers Branch this year. Radici, which translates to “roots,” is an homage to Daley’s having been raised on his mother’s Italian cooking. The menu will focus on simple dishes and wood-fired vegetables and meats. Pasta will be made from scratch in-house daily. Derry's work at Roots Southern Table earned her two James Beard Awards nominations as well as a spot on our Top 100 Restaurants, so her next move is on our radar.
Timeline: Originally projected to open in late 2023; we'll update as soon as we hear something new.
4150 N. MacArthur Blvd., IrvingA spin-off concept to John Tesar’s acclaimed KNIFE steakhouses in Dallas and Plano, KNIFE Italian is set to open at The Las Colinas Resort in Irving where LAW previously lived. The restaurant’s Instagram is teasing menu items, including pizza, pasta, Tesar's lauded dry-aged steaks and desserts. Per the website, KNIFE will "infuse lesser-known Italian influences on Texas cuisine to create a staple steak and Italian concept." Fellow spin-off Knife and Spoon in Orlando was awarded a Michelin star last year. Now more than ever, all eyes are on this already popular family of restaurants.
KNIFE Italian
Timeline: February or March 2024.
Nikki Greek Bistro and Lounge
5757 W. Lovers LaneThe owners of Ivy Tavern, a fun pub on Lemmon Avenue, are opening a new Greek restaurant and bar in the old City Cafe space at Lovers Lane and the Dallas North Tollway. Named after the Green goddess of victory, Nike, this new restaurant will highlight owner Tom and Lisa Georgalis' favorite family recipes; Lisa learned to cook from her Greek in-laws. The menu will include "unexpected dishes not commonly served in Greek restaurants in the United States." Chef Blake Andress, the executive chef, has spent time in some of Dallas' most prestigious kitchens including Mister Charles and The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. Tom wants to channel energy from the old 8.0 spot in the Quadrangle in the lounge area. This should be fun.
Timeline: March or April 2024.
Goldie’s Neighborhood Spot9850 Walnut Hill LaneThis upcoming restaurant and bar in Lakeridge Village (previous home of RM 12:20) wants to be more than a restaurant, aiming to become a second home that caters to a steady stream of regulars. Goldie's, an American restaurant and bar, is the creation of industry veterans Brandon Hays of This and That Hospitality (Sfuzzi's, Ferris Buellers, Tiny Victories) and Brittni Clayton, along with Hays' wife, Brittany. In an interview with Lake Highlands Advocate, Clayton said her team's ambitions for the new restaurant are for it to become "an East Dallas neighborhood staple."
Timeline: Early 2024.
Catch Dallas3001 Maple Ave.Building off the success of previous locations in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Aspen, Colorado, Catch Dallas will be the Texas debut of the high-end seafood restaurant known for its celebrity clientele. The name refers to catching fish, but could also mean “catching a glimpse of Kim Kardashian,” a known fan. Catch Dallas is opening in Maple Terrace, a mixed-use development currently under construction in Uptown. The centerpiece of Maple Terrace, a century-old high rise, is also known for famous guests, having housed the likes of Judy Garland and Elvis Presley in its prime. Between the menu, which runs the gamut of mouthwatering seafood items from sushi to lobster mac and cheese, and the potential for celebrity sightings, Catch is one to watch.
Timeline: Mid-2024.
Caffe Lucca
4212 Oak Lawn Ave. Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is teaming up with restaurateur Julian Barsotti and former Cowboys quarterback and current color analyst Babe Laufenberg to open this new spot in Oak Lawn, right next door to Barsotti’s existing eponymous Italian restaurant. The restaurant is named in honor of Laufenberg's son, Luke, who passed away from lymphoma in 2019. While borrowing from Barsotti's experience in Italian food with some of its to-go menu items, Caffe Lucca will operate all day and serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and cocktails. Specifics of the menu are vague as of now, but we're excited to see what this eclectic team comes up with.
Timeline: Mid-2024.
Delilah1616 Hi Line DriveIf you’re a sucker for all things Gatsby-themed, this may be your new favorite spot. This lavish art deco restaurant is already a hit in Los Angeles, Miami and Las Vegas and hopes to continue its success here in Dallas this fall. Set up in the style of an old-fashioned supper club, a combination of a restaurant and a nightclub, Delilah's existing locations have made a name for themselves with a winning combination of a charming and eclectic menus that include dishes ranging from caviar to the famous chicken tenders and renowned cocktails that utilize elements like edible perfume. Three stages will host both burlesque performers and live bands. This place sounds like the cat's pajamas, the bee's knees and any other old-timey slang for "cool" you can think of. Delilah will set up shop on a tree-lined portion of Hi Line Drive in the Design District where a kitchen showroom once stood. It's about to be a whole new kind of showroom.
Timeline: Fall 2024.
Two Hands
2699 Howell St.New York-based and Australian-style cafe (Got that? Us neither.) Two Hands already has locations in Austin, Nashville and New York. The lowkey spot will offer meals from breakfast to dinner (or, as the website states, "coffee to cocktails") with items ranging from Bolognese bucatini and steak-frites to waffles and breakfast burritos. Two Hands is also notable for being the first retail lease in the newly revitalized Quad (formerly known as the Quadrangle) in Uptown. It's one of a handful of restaurants in the complex primarily dedicated to office and creative workspaces. Most importantly, they describe themselves as “community-focused.” That's a cute, diplomatic thing businesses coming in from out of town love to say.
Timeline: Early 2024.
Le Passage
4205 Buena Vista St. The brainchild of Travis Street Hospitality founder Stephan Corseau and chef Bruno Davaillon, Le Passage will serve French and Asian fusion cuisine, two genres that Davaillon says have “dynamic similarities,” according to a press release. Davaillon, who helmed Ducasse's Mix in Las Vegas when it received a Michelin star and later was the chef at the Rosewood Mansion, has more recently opened Knox Bistro, which we're quite smitten with. Where he goes we'll blindly follow. Also notable is Le Passage's location, in The Terminal at Katy Trail, an upscale, mixed-use development with luxury condos, two health-and-wellness retail businesses and a public park.
Timeline: Early 2024.
Ride On170 Pittsburg St.Ride On is an adults-only skating rink and restaurant set to open in Dallas' Design District. The menu will offer chef-driven dishes and craft cocktails, a far cry from the stale hot dogs and watery Slurpees served by the skating rink of your youth. If this all sounds vaguely familiar, that's because this was a hotly anticipated opening last year as well. Our article on its announcement was the Observer's most-read food article of 2023, so the hype was real and through the roof. After that, months went by without an update and its projected fall opening came and went. Eventually, a representative informed us that the opening was held up by permitting issues. The delay is disappointing, but our enthusiasm for this concept is still strong. Adult skate only!
Timeline: "Closer to opening every day," according to our source. We'll keep you posted.