 Dallas is Getting an Upscale Adult's Only Roller Rink with a Restaurant and Bar | Dallas Observer
Dallas is Getting an Adults-Only Roller Skate Rink and Restaurant, Ride On

March 30, 2023 4:00AM

A new adults-only roller rink, restaurant and bar is coming to the Design District.
A new adults-only roller rink, restaurant and bar is coming to the Design District. courtesy of Ride On
It won't be called "adult skate," just "skate."

Dallas-based On Brand Hospitality announced plans this week for a classic roller rink in an adult-only space that offers chef-driven food, DJs in a giant disco ball, an arcade and, of course, great cocktails.

Ride On, weighing in at a full 17,000 square feet, is set to open this fall in Dallas' Design District at 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd., near Lula B's.

This "social drink rink" will have craft cocktails, or mocktails for those not trying for both a high and low ankle sprain. No need to bring those strap-on skates your grandma got you for Christmas in 1988. Ride On will offer their own "custom-made" skates.

In addition to the rink, there will be an arcade, lounge, restaurant and bar. Ride On plans to announce the chef soon.

Owners Adrian Verdin and Vyctoria (Torry) Cray of On Brand Hospitality say they've looked, and there's nothing else like this in the world.

"Trust me, we've checked," says Verdin. “An adults-only roller rink, quality food and beverage, state-of-the-art sound system, custom-made skates and we can’t wait to reveal who our chef is.”

The vibe is '80s cyberpunk, and the rink is a 7,000-square-foot oval that will have a DJ booth inside a disco ball at the center, all surrounded by a state-of-the-art sound system.

This could be amazing. We anxiously await more details. Follow Ride On on Instagram for updates. 
