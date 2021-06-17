12 Terrific Options for Father’s Day Dining and Gifts

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

There are all kinds of dads, and lucky for us, there are all kinds of ways to make them feel special, at least one day of the year. Dallas restaurants are offering brunches, cocktails, dinners and gifts that will let Dad know how much he means to you.

Barcelona Wine Bar 5016 Miller Ave. (Knox-Henderson)

Treat your wine-loving foodie dad to tapas or a fabulous Father’s Day dinner of Spanish cuisine at Barcelona Wine Bar. Enjoy indoor or patio dining from 4 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, or choose one of four in-restaurant “experiences” that include a charcuterie or a Spanish wine experience ($65 each), a wine and tapas experience or a paella experience ($130 each).

Order the experience gift cards and other foodie gifts online or make reservations through Wisely.

Dragonfly at Hotel ZaZa Dallas 2332 Leonard St. (Uptown)

Whether your dad is young or young at heart, a Dad’s Happy Meal ($65) from Dragonfly is sure to make him smile. Available all weekend long, the meal includes a cowboy rib eye with shoestring fries, a Maker’s Mark cocktail, a hand-dipped Maker’s Mark glass and a $25 gift card for a future visit.

Make reservations on OpenTable.

Emporium Pies 314 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District); 2708 Main St. (Deep Ellum); 107 S. Tennessee St., (McKinney)

For the dad with a sweet tooth, you can’t go wrong with a gift set of three hand pies ($25) from Emporium Pies. Each gift includes one blueberry, one strawberry and one brown sugar cinnamon fried pie with frosting.

Order online for local delivery or pickup June 18-20 at your favorite Emporium Pies location. If dad’s not close by, you can send the gift set or his favorite pie through Goldbelly.

Fearing’s Restaurant 2121 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

It’s hard to think of a better place to dine on Father’s Day than at the restaurant of the father of Southwestern cuisine, Dean Fearing. Fearing's at the Ritz-Carlton Dallas will serve a Texas-style brunch ($110 for adults, $85 for vegetarian meals and $45 for kids) on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The three-course menu options include chicken-fried Lockhart quail, wagyu beef jalapeno sausage and more for starters. Entrée selections include bourbon and sorghum-glazed pork chop or Fearing’s famous Paper Bag Shook Fried Chicken. A dessert trio rounds out the meal, and beer, bourbon and gin samples are included too.

Other outdoor activation stations on the patio include cigar rolling and live music by David Slater. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made on Open Table or by calling 214-922-4848.

JAXON Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden 311 S. Akard St. (Discovery District)

Get a tailgate cooler to enjoy with dad on the lawn at AT&T Discovery District or anywhere you like for Father’s Day. JAXON has coolers ($120 to go or $149 with reserved lawn seating) stocked with dinner for four and includes a pound of brisket, a pound of pork, cowboy beans, coleslaw, potato salad and all the trimmings (bread, pickles, onions and barbecue sauce). You might not have room for the banana pudding dessert, but it’s in the pack also. You also get a five-pack of mixed beer. (Yes, a five-pack.)

Call JAXON at 214-838-1422 by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 to place your order.

McFadden Bartending Bourbon and Barbecue Father's Day Event Parkway Cafe & Terrace, 14555 Dallas Parkway (Far North Dallas)

You can check out one of the loveliest event spaces in town and eat to your heart’s content at the Bourbon and Barbecue Father's Day event at Parkway and Terrace Cafe. Hosted by McFadden Bartending, the event ($60) includes an open bourbon bar (or beer and wine), an open buffet of chicken, ribs, brisket and sausage links, a DJ, indoor and outdoor games, raffle prizes and a gift for all the fathers.

The event runs from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, and tickets for drinks and activities only (no food) are available for $30. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite for a special afternoon with dad.

This olive oil cake from Meddlesome Moth is soaked in Grand Marnier and has an apricot chutney, vanilla yogurt and some pistachios. Meddlesome Moth

Meddlesome Moth 1621 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District)

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Meddlesome Moth will offer its regular brunch offerings along with a special dish called Dad’s Breakfast Skillet. The meal consists of a cornmeal pancake with roasted pork belly, candied pecans, peach bourbon syrup and a 63-degree egg ($18).

There’s also a Jester King Brewery tap takeover going on, so dad can enjoy crafted brews from the Texas Hill Country. For dessert, there’s an olive oil cake ($9) soaked in Grand Marnier and served with apricot chutney, vanilla yogurt and pistachios.

Reservations are recommended and walk-ups are welcome. Visit the website for additional information or call 214-628-7900 to reserve a table.

Mimi’s Pizzeria 6807 W. Northwest Highway (North Dallas)

Father’s Day is particularly meaningful to the family that owns Mimi’s Pizzeria. As a boy, Jetmir Ahmedi, who likes to be called Mimi, worked alongside his father at his pizzeria in Brooklyn. Mimi now works with his own son Gon, and passes down the same recipes and techniques his father taught him.

It’s no surprise then that the Father’s Day special is a free meal to all fathers and father figures who dine in on Father’s Day. For even more fun with dad, bring your own wine or beer to enjoy with your pizza and housemade pasta, then some arcade games (Pac-Man) or watch your favorite sports on multiple flat-screen TVs.

EXPAND Get Dad some Smokey John's barbecue sauce. Smokey John's Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking

Smokey John's Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking 1820 W. Mockingbird Lane (Northwest Dallas)

If your dad likes to grill, get him a gift that sharpens his game. Smokey John’s barbecue rub ($6.95) and sauce ($9.95) are now available in-store and online. Get a combo pack with both, or get either one in a value pack of three.

Pollo Campero 1703 N. Cockrell Hill Road (West Dallas), 9419 Webb Chapel Road (Northwest Dallas) with additional locations in Farmers Branch, Irving, Richardson and Arlington

Lots of dads love a bargain, and from Friday, June 18, through Sunday, June 20, you can get $5 off orders of $25 or more with the code LOVEDAD. It doesn’t get any easier than that.

If you’re not familiar with Pollo Campero: The restaurant got its start in Guatemala in 1971 and the menu focuses on flavorful, marinated chicken that’s either roasted or hand-breaded and fried. From sandwiches to family meals and dessert sundaes or flan, the budget meals offered here are super satisfying.

Shell Shack 2326 N. Henderson Ave. (Knox-Henderson) plus additional locations in Plano, Mesquite, Denton, Arlington and Haslet

If your dad is a superhero in your eyes, treat him to the Superdad Platter ($68.99) at any Shell Shack location. You and the old man will be chowing down on a pound and a quarter of snow crab, a pound of boiled shrimp, two pieces of corn, three potatoes and three sausages. Choose your favorite sauce and your preferred heat level, then tie those bibs around your necks and dig in.

EXPAND The Father's Day Sweet Box paired with Jester King beer from the pastry chef at Uchi. Uchi

Uchi Dallas 2817 Maple Ave. (Uptown)

Uchi is offering a gift for Dad that’s particularly memorable. The Father's Day Sweet Box includes confections by pastry chef Ariana Quant paired with beers from Jester King Brewery.

Treats include an entremet (layered cake, mousse and decorations) made with Japanese whisky caramel, pecan and dark chocolate, a yuzu coconut petite cake, a smoked, candied peanut bar made with peanut butter and miso, and several other sweets.

Call 214-855-5454 and select the curbside pickup line to place your order. Box pickup is from 4 to 9:30 p.m. on June 19-20.