2022 James Beard Nominees Announced: DFW Gets 11 Nods

click to enlarge Petra and the Beast Chef Misti Norris Alison McLean

Tiffany Derry







Matt McCallister

Homewood



Misti Norris



Anastacia Quiñones- Pittman



Regino Rojas



Koji Yoshida



After a one-year hiatus caused in part by the pandemic, the James Beard Foundation is back with its esteemed annual awards, and North Texas restaurants scored nearly a dozen nominations.In the past year, the Beard Foundation said it took some time "for self-reflection around who and where we are as an organization." In addition to a full "audit of the policies and procedures of the Awards," they looked to increase diversity among their voting body. They also worked to improve awareness of their annual awards and specifically how candidates apply. You can read more about those goals on their website.Our local restaurants have certainly taken a beating in the past year, but many gems have persevered. Every restaurant on this list has us nodding yes. We've swooned about them all.Tiffany Derry's Roots Southern Table has two nods; one for the best new restaurant with Roots, which was our favorite , so why wouldn't it be everyone's? Derry is also a semifinalist for best chef in Texas.Revolver Taco Lounge'sis making his fourth appearance as a semifinalist for Texas' best chef.at Petra and the Beast is also on the list of nominees for best chef, for a second time after also having been nominated for best new restaurant in 2019.and her Adidas superstars also appear twice, once for outstanding hospitality (it's literally one of the best places to sip a margarita) and also best chef in Texas.Following are the local semifinalists for the 2022 James Beard Awards. In about a month, the list will narrow to finalists; winners will be announced on June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.Marisca Trejo, La Casita Bakeshop Those are the national nods. There are also categories for best chef by geographic region, of which there are a dozen; California, New York and Texas each make up their own category while all the other states are smushed together in regions.For a full list of all the nominees, head to the James Beard Foundation website.