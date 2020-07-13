Dallas Chefs Share Personal Recipes for Cookbook Benefiting Addiction Recovery

Some of Dallas' top chefs are sharing their favorite at-home recipes in this cookbook for a good cause.

For the last six years, Dallas chefs have gathered to cook and share plates with guests as part of the Dallas All-Star Chef Classic. The event would raise thousands for the Dallas 24 Hour Club, which works to provide safe, sober, transitional living for homeless individuals seeking sobriety.

As the novel coronavirus changes all our plans, the organization is pivoting to a new direction: a cookbook.

Cooking at Home: A Collection of Recipes Created by Dallas’ Top Chefs from Their Home to Yours, includes recipes from chefs for people to make at home.

The intention was for these to be meals professionals make at home for themselves and family members, so expect approachable and relatable recipes that are also informative and useful.

Chefs involved in the effort include Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman (José), Abraham Salum (Salum Restaurant), Janice Provost (Parigi), Stephan Pyles (Stephan Pyles Concepts), Eric Dreyer (Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge) and Uno Immanivong (Red Stix Asian Street Food).

“I think we [chefs] really have to narrow our focus on what’s important to us because we could be doing something every day,” Pyles says. “…drug and alcohol addiction is so rampant in the restaurant industry that it just makes sense to really support efforts to help 12-step recovery and anything that might work to correct the situation.”

The cookbook is on presale now, with shipments starting Nov. 1. courtesy of the Dallas 24 Hour Club

If not for the coronavirus, chefs could’ve supported the programs by cooking food for guests in the seventh year of the Dallas All-Star Classic, which raises money to cover the critical needs of the organization’s residents (shelter, food, clothing, toiletries, etc.).

“When COVID-19 hit, our Chef Classic Team wisely thought it best to not hold the event, which typically hosts over 800 guests,” says Marsha Williamson, CEO of Dallas 24 Hour Club. “In our brainstorming session about what to do instead, our communications and development director Adrienne Santaularia said, ‘Why not produce a cookbook? We already have the top chefs in Dallas supporting us, and they could provide the 'Cooking at Home' recipes for everyone to enjoy.’ It was a natural pivot for us to still align with our chef and food theme and a great creative way to raise these critical funds.”

A silver lining is that you can experience the dishes for more than one night and learn from some of the city’s best chefs.

“I love the theme of this cookbook because it showcases the love we give to our own families. Cooking at Home will give the reader a chance to peek into our dining rooms — one recipe at a time,” Quiñones-Pittman said in a release. “I am honored to support The 24 and serve as honorary chef chair for this project because the work they provide to those seeking recovery from addiction is so needed.”

It’s needed regularly, but as stresses of the season mount, the 24 Hour Club is seeing even more people suffering from substance abuse.

Presales of the book are live now, and copies will ship Nov. 1. Cost is $43 per book, with discounts for bulk orders of 20 or more copies. There are more donation levels are available, with different levels including multiple, autographed copies of the book, a dinner for six prepared by one of the chefs and recognition in the cookbook.