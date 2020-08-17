4 New Restaurants Open and a Top-100 Closes in Dallas

Koshari is a comforting vegetarian dish made with lentils, macaroni noodles and rice, and it was the star at Mubrooka Egyptian Street Food.

Mubrooka Egyptian Street Food, one of the Observer’s Top-100 Restaurants for 2020, has permanently closed, with its last day of service Thursday.

“Koshari is one of the world’s great comfort foods. A mix of macaroni, spaghetti noodles, rice and lentils, koshari gets topped with fried onions and a slathering of garlicky hot sauce. In other words, it’s irresistible,” critic Brian Reinhart wrote of a dish at the restaurant.

Mubrooka, in Richardson, was the Dallas area’s only Egyptian restaurant.

Despite the constant news that the pandemic is decimating the restaurant industry, new ones continue to open.

EXPAND Chef Graham Dodds' modern American food is now in Deep Ellum. courtesy of Elm & Good

People have been eager for Elm & Good, a new spot in Deep Ellum and another new landing for Graham Dodds as executive chef. Gregory Huston joins as the lead bartender for the menu that focuses on clean and bright flavors with grilled meats, seasonal vegetables and seafood. Elm and Good, at 2551 Elm St., opened last week.

Udon and tempura courtesy of Marugame Udon

Tokyo-based Marugame Udon is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth at the end of the month. The restaurant has more than 1,000 locations in 13 countries, and it comes to 3450 E. Hebron Parkway in Carrollton by Mark Brezinski, who co-founded Pei Wei Asian Diner, Velvet Taco, Banh Shop, EatZi’s and others. When it opens Aug. 31, expect to see Japanese Sanuki-style udon noodles, tempura and more.

Another brunch spot is opening in Dallas, this time in downtown. True Kitchen and Kocktails will serve Southern comfort food and, of course, boozy beverages. It’s planned to open Friday at 1933 Elm St., according to Eater.

Dahlia Bar and Bistro is taking over the former Ross and Hall space in the Bryan Place neighborhood. “Named for the exotic flower, Dahlia will combine elements of a modest-yet-upscale restaurant with bistro fare, while maintaining the casual vibe of your local neighborhood bar,” according to CultureMap. It's planned to open this fall at 3300 Ross Ave.

As an added note: Bullion To-Go (the French restaurant’s pivot in the pandemic) is partnering with Urgent Home MD to offer COVD-19 testing every Tuesday and Thursday through August. They say the test takes no longer than 10 minutes to take and — the big part — results are guaranteed in 48 hours. Tests are $75 each.