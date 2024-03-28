 Where To Find Pizza By The Slice in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Where To Find Pizza by the Slice in Dallas

A whole pie a bit too much, you lightweight? Just try these pizzas by the slice instead.
March 28, 2024
Pizza Leila, you've got us on our knees. More slices, please. This one is vodka-sausage-pepper. Aaren Prody
Dough. Cheese. Sauce.

Three simple words that could send a couple of New Yorkers into a brawl. Dallas is no stranger to pizza, but we are newly acquainted with the art of the pizza slice, although we also like whole pizzas.

Purists, don't you worry, because here in Dallas we choose our battles wisely.

NYC, you defend your greasy folded slices. We defend our frozen margaritas. Everybody wins.

Pizza by the slice shows up in several ways around Dallas, all equivalent to the size of a personal pan pizza. Whether it's New York-style, Sicilian-style, no frills-style, these places around the city are where you can grab this greasy bargain.

click to enlarge Greenville Avenue Pizza Co.'s pesto-sciutto slice.
Greenville Avenue Pizza Co.'s pesto-sciutto slice.
Aaren Prody

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co.

1923 Greenville Ave.
Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. services slices with a little extra oomph. You can build your own "slice" (actually one-quarter of a pizza) starting at $5.50. Add sauce, drizzle and veggies for $0.75 each. Cheese and proteins go for $1 each. Or grab a slice of their specialty pizzas for $8–8.50. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., the restaurant offers a lunch special: one topping slice, salad and a drink for $12.

Serious Pizza

2807 Elm St.
Serious Pizza has some seriously massive slices of pizza, so large that they're advertised as a "huge slice" on the menu for $5.75. Each additional topping other than cheese is $1. Shaved rib-eye, white truffle oil, jalapeños, Canadian bacon and roasted garlic Alfredo are a few of the more interesting toppings to add, along with all the regular items such as black olives and banana peppers.

click to enlarge Poco Fiasco pizza slice
Come for the pizza slice, stay for affordable happy hour drinks at Poco Fiasco.
Aaren Prody

Poco Fiasco

2823 McKinnon St.
Pizza slices grace the menu at Poco Fiasco only for happy hour. Both of them, that is. Regular happy hour runs Sunday through Friday, 3–6 p.m., and late-night happy hour is Friday and Saturday, 10 p.m. – midnight, great for a post-game or concert snack at the AAC. You can order a slice of pizza, meat or no meat, for $4. They also have other specials: $8 bites like mini calzones and pizza cones, $3 draft beers, $7 wines by the glass and $9 build-your-own martinis.

Holy Crust

3011 Gulden Lane, No. 112
Holy Crust, the self-proclaimed "pizza prophets," offers $7 slices on Sundays and a slice (cheese or pepperoni) and soda lunch combo deal Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., for $11. Or, here's a genius idea. Grab two of your friends and try the B.A.P Challenge: If you three can down a 28-inch pizza and a pitcher of beer in 20 minutes you get free slices of pizza for a month, plus the meal is free. If you lose, you pay, so bring friends with appetites.

Blackjack Pizza

2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Blackjack Pizza is a covert spot for one of Dallas' best burgers, but their $4 slices of pizza are also worth a stop. Dress your slice up with toppings for $0.75: beef, mushroom, jalapeños, green peppers and more. They keep things old-school here, so it's cash only. Don't leave without trying one of their homemade sweet teas.

Pizza Leila

2111 Flora St., No. 120
Sicilian-style pizza by the slice is the core of the menu at Pizza Leila. This is another go-to if your ideal slice of pizza is more than just cheese or pepperoni. Although they still serve those, here's a peek at what else is available: roasted elote, heirloom tomatoes and artichoke, pepperoni (vegan option as well), quadruple cheese, wild mushroom and chicken al limone are a few standouts on the menu. Slices are $5–6. They also have several options to modify your slice: make it gluten-free for $0.75, dairy-free for $0.75 or add toppings ranging from $0.25 to $1.

Broadway Pizza

700 N Pearl St., No. 104
Broadway Pizza is another spot for classic New York-style pizza. The classics section offers plain cheese ($3.99) or pepperoni, sausage, pepperoni/sausage or pepperoni/mushroom (all $4.25). Slices of specialty pizza are $4.25 for white spinach, veggie, meat lovers, supreme and more from the menu. A lunch special gets you a slice of pizza, salad and drink for $10.99, plus tax.

Sal’s Pizza Restaurant

2525 Wycliff Ave., No. 110
Sal's Pizza Restaurant may offer the cheapest pizza by the slice in Dallas. For $2.65 you can get a standard cheese slice with the option to add toppings for $0.75. Upgrade your slice with extra cheese, meatballs, salami, feta, sausage or most traditional toppings from the menu
