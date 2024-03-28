Where To Find Pizza by the Slice in Dallas

Three simple words that could send a couple of New Yorkers into a brawl. Dallas is no stranger to pizza, but we are newly acquainted with the art of the pizza slice, although we also like whole pizzas.
Purists, don't you worry, because here in Dallas we choose our battles wisely.
NYC, you defend your greasy folded slices. We defend our frozen margaritas. Everybody wins.
Pizza by the slice shows up in several ways around Dallas, all equivalent to the size of a personal pan pizza. Whether it's New York-style, Sicilian-style, no frills-style, these places around the city are where you can grab this greasy bargain.