A Peek at Newly Opened Lyla in Uptown Dallas

A new restaurant, Lyla, has opened in one of the most notable spaces in Uptown on McKinney Avenue, where Primo's Tex-Mex was for decades. Lyla comes from the Dallas-based hospitality group GAP Concepts, which also owns the Instagram-ready, bright-pink spot XOXO.
Chef Cristofer Sanchez, who previously worked with Mario Carbone, Tyson Cole and Jose Andres, leads the culinary team here with a menu focused on coastal Italian classics. There's crudo, pizza, pasta and steaks. Menu highlights include a whipped eggplant dip ($16), lobster linguine with a poached tail in a Romesco cream sauce ($52) and wood-grilled lamb chops with a red pepper sauce and fig jam ($52).
The cocktail menu includes a spin on a sangria: the Prince Sebastian with a Rioja Spanish wine, tequila and Mexican coke ($17). The Sidero is made with gin, cucumber and cardamom bitters. There's a frozen spritz with Skyy vodka, Aperol, orange and prosecco ($18).
There's an affogato on the dessert menu, a coffee dessert that might be an emerging trend; one can only hope. Here it's made with pistachio gelato, espresso and almonds. And, of course, there's an espresso martini.
Lyla, 3309 McKinney Ave. Sunday – Wednesday, 5–11 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday, 5 p.m. – midnight.