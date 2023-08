A Peek at Newly Opened Lyla in Uptown Dallas

click to enlarge The menu has coastal Mediterranean dishes like crudo, pizza, lobster, lamb and vegetables. Courtesy of Lyla, photos by Kathy Tran

The interior of Lyla.

A new restaurant, Lyla , has opened in one of the most notable spaces in Uptown on McKinney Avenue, where Primo's Tex-Mex was for decades. Lyla comes from the Dallas-based hospitality group GAP Concepts, which also owns the Instagram-ready, bright-pink spot XOXO.The theme for the menu and decor is coastal Italian, much like the destinations Capri, Santorini, Mallorca and St. Barth's. Gap Concepts spent months transforming the space. Whitewashed walls, large plants and arched windows give the spot an open-air vibe.Chef Cristofer Sanchez, who previously worked with Mario Carbone, Tyson Cole and Jose Andres, leads the culinary team here with a menu focused on coastal Italian classics. There's crudo, pizza, pasta and steaks. Menu highlights include a whipped eggplant dip ($16), lobster linguine with a poached tail in a Romesco cream sauce ($52) and wood-grilled lamb chops with a red pepper sauce and fig jam ($52).The wine list has lot a of California varities, along with a couple of super Tuscans, a tempranillo and a couple of whites from Italy and France. Lyla uses a Coravin wine preservation system, meaning many selections may not always be available by the glass.The cocktail menu includes a spin on a sangria: the Prince Sebastian with a Rioja Spanish wine, tequila and Mexican coke ($17). The Sidero is made with gin, cucumber and cardamom bitters. There's a frozen spritz with Skyy vodka, Aperol, orange and prosecco ($18).There's an affogato on the dessert menu, a coffee dessert that might be an emerging trend; one can only hope. Here it's made with pistachio gelato, espresso and almonds. And, of course, there's an espresso martini.