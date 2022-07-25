Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

First Look

Alley Noodle Bar Brings a Touch of Vietnam to McKinney

July 25, 2022 4:00AM

Pho, tofu and Oodles of Noodles at the Alley Noodle Bar.
Pho, tofu and Oodles of Noodles at the Alley Noodle Bar. Anisha Holla
“Did you say exercise or extra rice?”

That’s what a sign on the wall says, anyway. If your answer leans more toward the latter, Alley Noodle Bar might merit a spot on your must-try list. The menu here abounds with options for fans of Vietnamese food. Whether you’re seeking a spicy plate of Vietnamese wings or a warm bowl of pho, you’ll find just about everything here … well, except exercise maybe.
click to enlarge Alley Noodle Bar Brings a Touch of Vietnam to McKinney
Anisha Holla
Alley Noodle Bar opened its doors three months ago and has since expanded its menu to include a variety of appetizers, salads, entrees and drinks.

Start your meal with an order of the It's Dynamite tofu ($7.99), which comes with eight soft blocks of breaded tofu, lightly fried on the outside. Also try the Vietnamese popcorn chicken ($6.99), a plate of thighs that are battered and deep-fried. Both fried dishes are served with a sweet-and-sour dipping sauce on the side to add a kick of flavor. Appetizer portions here are small, so you may need to order two or three to fill yourself up.

The main entree menu is self-explanatory, with one section for pho and one for other noodle dishes. Pho bowls start upward of $14.99, and offer either pork, chicken or mushroom broth. If you’re a meat lover, go for the “PHO Me Up,” a chef-specialty dish that comes with a combination of brisket, rare steak and short-rib cubes cooked in a flavorful pork broth. For something lighter, you can try the unPHOgettable, a chicken-based dish that comes with flat rice and chicken breast soaked in a warm chicken broth. Whatever you order, ask for a side of hoisin and sriracha sauce to spice up your bowl. You might need it.
click to enlarge Alley Noodle Bar Brings a Touch of Vietnam to McKinney
Oodles of Noodles has rice vermicelli, grilled pork and egg rolls with vegetables and a house sauce.
Anisha Holla
If you're seeking something a bit stronger, try the ”Oodles of Noodles,” Alley Noodle Bar’s signature noodle recipe. The plate is made with rice noodles stir-fried into a generous mixture of vegetables and herbs. It's topped off with grilled pork slices and a crispy egg roll that'll satisfy both your hunger and your camera. The Com’on, another good option, comes with steamed jasmine rice, fried egg and your choice of chicken or pork.

It’s likely that you’ll find yourself full after the main entree, as portions here are generous. If you have a hankering (and room) for something sweet, try Alley Noodle Bar’s coconut ice cream dessert ($6.99), which comes with two small scoops of vanilla ice cream studded with chunks of tender coconut. It’s finished off with dried coconut flakes to give it a nice crunch.

“I have a lot of memories going back to Vietnam and tasting all the dishes there,” owner Tuan Tran says. “We really just wanted to bring a fun and memorable Vietnamese fusion menu here to McKinney.”

He’s delivering on his mission. Just take the extra rice and save the exercise for later.

Alley Noodle Bar, 7701 Stacy Road, Suite 700, McKinnney. 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday – Tuesday and Thursday – Sunday; closed Wednesday.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation