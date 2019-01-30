New Dallas Ice Cream Shop Serves Up Inventive Flavors, Ice Cream Flights and Booze

It comes as no surprise that Aldo Sandoval, the culinary mastermind behind Baldo's Ice Cream and Coffee, is not only a chef, but an artist. Who else would dream up inventive flavors like winter spruce, olive oil and cinnamon cayenne? The Art Institute of Dallas grad has poured his creative energy into every aspect of the shiny, new scoop shop, right down to the playful ice cream-themed paintings on the walls.

Also not shocking: the hybrid ice cream and coffee spot has been hopping since opening a little over a week ago. The word is out about all the lovable details, including "Texas proud" offerings from Waco-based Kai Organic Tea and Austin's Little City Coffee. Just about everything else you'll find here, like raspberry white chocolate muffins and gluten-free date pecan cookies, are made in-house. Oh, and did we mention they serve wine and beer?