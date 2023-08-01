Bep Nha is a Vietnamese Food Jungle in Dallas

Walking into Dallas’ newest Vietnamese spot is in many ways like entering a forest. Hanging plants, draping vines and potted flowers hug the walls, ceilings and shelves from top to bottom. Sky-blue walls give an outdoorsy feel to the place, and soft lighting bathes the dining room with a natural glow, even into the evening hours. Wait at the front for a seat in the expansive dining space, where a jungle of hearty, home-cooked Vietnamese cuisine awaits.
The cornucopia of food and beverage options at Bep Nha, which means "home kitchen," is daunting. The big menu does a pretty good job of helping diners wade through the options, like the xoi goi du du thit heo (papaya salad with sticky rice and pork jowls) and goi cuon chay (vegetarian spring rolls with tofu served with peanut sauce). Just be prepared and willing to ask your server a large helping of questions if need be.
We started with the familiar banh mi. For just over $5, the traditional Vietnamese sandwich is served deconstructed in a build-your-own style. It comes with a massive hunk of French bread, pickled cabbage, your choice of protein and a garlic-soy dipping sauce. Cut into the bread and stuff it as you like. While the overall sandwich was tasty, the bread casing was definitely the star of the show. The crunchy exterior gives way to a spongy interior.
That’s just for starters; now let’s talk mains. There are sections for com tam (broken rice), egg and rice noodle soups, bun (vermicelli) along with house specialties. Dry noodle dishes like the banh tam bi are dressed in fancy toppings like coconut cream and dried pork flakes. Slurp the same thick Vietnamese noodles from any of Bep Nha’s pho dishes, with more than a dozen combinations of vegetables, proteins and fried toppings in the signature beef broth.
But it’s a crime to leave this place without trying the signature drinks, which take up a quarter of the menu. Bep Nha is known best for its cafe trung nuong, egg coffee, which is separated into a bottom layer of black coffee and a topping of Vietnamese egg cream. Swirl the layers with your straw and sip at a rich Vietnamese coffee with punches of nutty egg cream buried throughout.
It’s easy to get lost in the menu, but even easier to get lost in the inviting dining space. Grab a seat, drown yourself in the calm cafe music and immerse yourself in the forest of Vietnamese dining.
Bep Nha, 9780 Walnut St. Wednesday – Monday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; closed Tuesday.