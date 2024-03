Best Bars in Dallas To Catch March Madness

Backyard 505 N. Good Latimer Expressway

Barrel & Bones

12300 Inwood Road

Bryan Street Tavern

4315 Bryan St.

Christie’s

2817 Greenville Ave.

Frankie's Downtown

1303 Main St.

click to enlarge Happiest Hour has plenty of space and TVs for a rowdy time. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Happiest Hour 2616 Olive St.

Hooters 2201 N. Lamar St.

Harwood Arms

2823 McKinnon St., No. 100

Hero by HG

3090 Nowitzki Way

PHD – Pour House Dallas

1300 W. Davis St.

Stan's Blue Note

2908 Greenville Ave.

Texas Live!

1650 E. Randoll Mill Road, Arlington

March Madness Dates



You could make a case that the NCAA men’s basketball tournament is the best postseason sporting event in the country. The chaos, the upsets, the buzzer-beaters, the Cinderellas — every game is the equivalent of a game seven in the NBA, MLB or NHL playoffs.Win or go home.Sixty-eight college basketball programs across the country are invited to the “Big Dance.” And over three action-packed weeks, they’ll fall one by one until we’re left with one National Champion whose name will be forever etched into NCAA lore.Playing hooky on the tournament’s opening two days (which fall on a Thursday and Friday every year) is an annual holiday tradition for hardcore college basketball fans. After all, who has time for trivial things like school and work when you have wall-to-wall hoops — 16 games per day from 11 a.m. to midnight — to immerse yourself in?Here are some options to catch the madness after you call in “sick” on the mornings of March 21 and 22.A combined 67 games are played during March Madness. That’s a lot of games. So, the more TVs, the better. And Backyard has 45 of them. The place is dog-friendly, too, so you can bring Spike along to watch those wild buzzer-beaters. While scoreboard-watching, try Backyard’s Cowboy Caviar, a medley of corn, onions, bell peppers, black olives, pineapple, cucumber, black beans, feta and tortilla chips.Craft barbecue restaurant Barrel & Bones will celebrate March Madness with specials throughout the tournament. Enjoy $3 wells, $15 domestic buckets, $20 import buckets and half-price apps while you witness your office pool bracket get busted in real time. Bryan Street Tavern is one of the city's best spots to catch a game in any sport. It's all here: outstanding made-from-scratch pizzas, one of Dallas’ top patios and 22 craft beers on tap. You can root for your favorite Texas team (Texas, Texas Tech, TCU, Baylor and Houston are all projected to make the 68-team tournament field) on any of the numerous high-def flat screens. Oh, yeah, and there's a giant projector screen, too.With 69 HD TVs and two 120-inch projector screens, Christie's may very well be Dallas' preeminent sports viewing mecca. Grab yourself “The Board” (a chef’s selection of seasonal meats, cheeses, pickled veggies and crackers served with drizzled honey and grained mustard) and a cold one. Now, all you have to do is kick back and watch on-the-court chaos commence (which is inevitable).A DallasReader’s Choice Award winner for Best Sports Bar in 2021 and 2022, Frankie’s is always an elite choice for catching a game. Frankie’s boasts 20 Texas craft brews on tap, and the kitchen doles out made-from-scratch comfort bar fare like Hoodoo fries, which come topped with queso, poblano cream, seared pork belly, Sriracha, green onions and jalapeños.A large downstairs bar with another on the rooftop that offers a stunning vista of Big D’s ever-expanding skyline, Happiest Hour is the place to be. There are also lawn areas, a restaurant and 40-plus TVs. Bring your hoops friends and order a nacho tower of beef picadillo, black beans, queso, cojita, pico, guac, pickled jalapeños and sour cream.We can’t do a March Madness list and not mention Hooters , which always goes big during the NCAA tournament. This year, they’re hosting a 40th-anniversary bracket challenge where you can win a trip for two to one of four destinations: Dublin, Cancun, Florida or Vegas. And the top four bracket winners nationwide who pick 60 or more games correctly (good luck with that) will win a cool $40K. Top bracket-pickers at each respective Hooters location will receive $40 gift cards. Food and drink specials will be offered throughout the tourney. Harwood Arms is a British gastropub known for lively game-day soccer crowds. But the place does all sports well. We’ve been a few times for college football Saturdays and had a blast. The food here is top shelf, too. Try the Scotch eggs or Reuben fries (shoestring fries, corned beef, Swiss cheese sauce, sauerkraut, Thousand Islands and caraway) while you’re rooting for your favorite team.Next door to the AAC in Victory Park, Hero by HG has 24,000 square feet of space and a half-dozen full-service bars (sheesh), all gazed upon by a behemoth 24-foot HD screen. Hero can get busy, so make reservations if you want to be assured a table. The Pour House is a neighborhood pub and sports bar with a carefully curated beer selection of both local favorites and national microbrews. It's collaborating with Lakewood’s My Family’s Pizza (formerly known as Pizza by Marco) to bring you killer pies while you’re there. TVs? There are 26 of them. Combine all this and you have the ingredients of a perfect place to watch the NCAA tournament.The reigning 2023best sports bar, Lower Greenville’s Stan’s Blue Note is a longtime Dallas icon. Stan’s is decked out with TVs and has an updated food menu and recently renovated back patio. College team banners hang from the ceiling and team logos adorn the front of Stan’s, giving it an already built-in perfect college sports atmosphere for March Madness.The “living room” of Texas Live , which is a 35,000-square-foot, multilevel palace, has a crown jewel 100-foot LED HD screen. Yes, 100 feet. And on March 21 (tournament opening day), Rangers Republic will hold a “March Hoops Ditch Day” at Texas Live with food and drink specials (like $2 tacos, $4 margs and $25 Miller and Coors buckets), photo-ops, crowd games and prizes (presented by Wendy’s).• First round: March 21–22• Second round: March 23–24• Sweet 16: March 28–29• Elite Eight: March 30–31• Final Four: Saturday, April 6• Championship game: Monday, April 8