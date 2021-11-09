20 Dallas Restaurants to Dine at on Thanksgiving Day

Many of the restaurants listed are also offering takeout, and we’ll have another list of those options soon.
Pre-Thanksgiving Sandwich at Son of a Butcher
2026 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville) and 7800 Windrose Ave. (Legacy Food Hall, Plano)
If a Thanksgiving dinner-leftovers sandwich is your favorite part of the holiday, you can get it before the big day at Son of a Butcher. Their Gobbler Slider consists of a turkey patty, American cheese, cranberry sauce, caramelized onions, wild arugula, English mustard aioli and fried onion strings. Grab one by Nov. 24, and consider getting a limited-time cherry pie shake made with graham crackers, chocolate syrup, powdered sugar and whipped cream; at the Lower Greenville location, you can make it boozy for just $2 more.
97 West Kitchen & Bar at Hotel Drover
200 Mule Alley Drive (Fort Worth)
One of several dining destinations worth driving to Fort Worth for, 97 West Kitchen & Bar at Hotel Drover is offering a Texas-style, four-course prix-fixe menu for Thanksgiving. Dine on chicken-fried quail, squash bisque, sous vide turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, cinnamon pumpkin pie and more for $79 per person and $35 for children (aged 6 to 12). Dinner will be served from 5 to 10 p.m., and you can make reservations on OpenTable.
Bacchus Kitchen + Bar at Hotel Vin
215 E. Dallas Road (Grapevine)
For $75 per adult and $30 per child, you can have a four-course meal served family-style. Enjoy a fresh harvest salad, butternut bisque, herb-roasted turkey with truffle gravy, roulade with sausage stuffing, green bean casserole and sweet potato with coconut streusel. A pie flight of apple, pumpkin and pecan pies concludes the meal, and wine pairings (at additional cost) are available. Visit the website to make reservations, or order the meal for four to go (fully cooked and ready to reheat, $200) on Eventbrite.
Blue Mesa Grill
8200 Dallas Parkway (Plano), 14866 Montfort Drive (Addison), 612 Carroll St. (Fort Worth)
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, all three Blue Mesa grills will level up their usual weekend buffet to a mega buffet. Call ahead to your preferred location for additional information and reservations.
Boomer Jack’s
17 Dallas area locations
On Thanksgiving Day, first responders in the area can dine in and eat free ($12 value), and the restaurant will also offer $5 draft cocktail specials. Another On Deck Concepts restaurant, Sidecar Social (5100 Belt Line Road, Addison) will also offer drink specials and free meals to first responders. Visit the Boomer Jack’s or Sidecar Social’s websites for more information and holiday hours.
The Capital Grille
500 Crescent Court (Uptown), 7300 Dallas Parkway (The Shops at Legacy, Plano) and an additional location in Fort Worth
Capital Grille will serve their full dining menu as well as a Thanksgiving plate ($43 for adults, $15 for children) with slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans with Marcona almonds and a cranberry-pear chutney. The meal will also include Sam’s mashed potatoes for the table and pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. Visit the website to make reservations at your preferred location or to order Thanksgiving sides to serve your family at home.
City Hall Bistro at The Adolphus Hotel
1321 Commerce St. (Downtown Dallas)
From noon to 6:30 p.m., City Hall Bistro will serve a three-course pre-fixe menu ($65) for dine-in or in-room dining on Thanksgiving Day. Entrée options for the meal are truffle-roasted turkey breast, herb-roasted prime rib or wood-roasted delicata squash. Visit the website for the full menu or call 214-651-3686 to make a reservation.
The Crescent Club at Crescent Court
200 Crescent Court #17 (Uptown)
Head to The Crescent for brunch from 10:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m. and enjoy an upscale buffet ($125 per person, $60 for kids 12 and under) with hot and cold items, from snow crab claws and shucked oysters to herb-roasted prime rib and Thanksgiving classics like turkey, potatoes, green bean casserole and pecan pie. As if that’s not enough, there will also be a kids' station and a dessert station. The restaurant will also offer a to-go meal that serves 8-10 people ($325 plus tax and a 10% service charge) to be picked up Tuesday or Wednesday. Visit the website or call Crescent Court at 214-953-4343 to learn more or make reservations.
Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse in The Colony
5762 Grandscape Blvd., No. 100 (The Colony)
Executive chef Brad Albers is preparing a special Thanksgiving meal ($75 per adult and $23 per child 12 years and under) with oven-roasted Vermont free-range organic turkey, challah bread herb stuffing and a whole slew of sides. Special holiday desserts ($15 each) will be available, and you can also pick up a Tomorrow’s Turkey Sandwich ($13) to go.
Thanksgiving hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the full menu will be available if the turkey dinner option doesn’t appeal. Visit the website to view the menu and make reservations.
Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge
Hall Arts Hotel, 1717 Leonard St. (Dallas Arts District)
This art-filled eatery will make you thankful for all things beautiful, and the Thanksgiving menu will be an a la carte selection of starters, main courses and desserts. Menu highlights include the caviar, herb and caramelized shallot crème fraiche dip with Kennebec potato crisps ($16), garlic and sage turkey breast with gravy and truffled haricots verts, chanterelle mushroom casserole, “dark meat stuffing,” garlic mashed potatoes and cranberry relish ($36). For dessert ($11 each), there’s chocolate pecan pie with bourbon-salted caramel ice cream, a personal pumpkin tart or “fruit cake” ambrosia. View the menu on Ellie’s website.
Fearing’s
2121 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)
Lunch and dinner seatings for a holiday meal are available at Fearing’s in The Ritz-Carlton. The three-course meal is priced at $135 ($85 for vegetarian meals and $45 for children under 12.) First-course highlights include roasted butternut squash soup, chicken fried Lockhart quail and more, while entrées include tangerine glazed all-natural turkey and lamb osso buco with orange gremolata. View the full menu and book reservations on Fearing’s website.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
7250 Dallas Parkway, Suite 110 (The Shops at Legacy, Plano)
Fleming’s will be open from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. with a special three-course menu. Mixed-herb roasted turkey breast and gravy is one of the main course options, or you can opt for a petite filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye. All options are served with savory homemade stuffing and sides to share. A three-course children’s menu will also be offered, and you can preorder these meals for curbside pickup or delivery. Make reservations to dine in on Fleming’s website.
Harper’s
2525 Elm St., Suite 150 (Deep Ellum)
In addition to the regular menu, Harpers will serve a special menu item, turkey tagine, for $42. The dish includes smoked turkey breast and braised thigh with pearl couscous, sourdough stuffing, green beans, roasted butternut squash, crispy sage and cranberry-preserved lemon turkey jus. Book Thanksgiving Day reservations on SEVENROOMS.
Herd & Hearth
1549 Legacy Drive (In The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa, Frisco)
The Thanksgiving experience at this Frisco hotel will include a brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dishes include pan-seared salmon, apricot-glazed smoked ham, roasted turnips and Brussel sprouts with bacon, roasted pears and smoked provolone salad, oven-roasted turkey breast with lemon thyme garlic rub and a variety of sweet treats. Food will be served buffet-style and costs $62 for adults, $50 for seniors and $32 for children between 6 and 12. Call 972-668-8941 to make a reservation.
1621 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District)
Brunch is on for Thanksgiving Day and the featured Moth Thanksgiving Plate includes sous-vide and fried turkey, brioche-chestnut stuffing, sweet potato puree with curried cashews, bourbon cranberry relish, cornbread muffins with whipped sorghum and sorghum popcorn ($25 per person). Moth brunch favorites including morning buns, Mother & Child Reunion, chicken biscuits, whipped yogurt, biscuits and gravy as well as seasonal cocktails and brunch libations will also be offered. For additional information and to reserve a table call 214-628-7900 or visit the Meddlesome Moth website.
Stirr
2803 Main St. (Deep Ellum) and 5100 Beltline Road, No. 540 (Addison)
At Stirr, you can choose one starter, one main, two sides and one dessert from a special Thanksgiving Day menu for $29.99. Entrée options are Cajun fried turkey or jerk-glazed ham with four traditional sides, three desserts and two starters to choose from. Takeout is also available, but orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 22nd. Make reservations on Stirr’s website.
Table 13
4812 Belt Line Road (Addison)
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Table 13 will serve a traditional turkey dinner ($44 or $17 for kids under 12) complete with a house salad or lobster bisque, side dishes and holiday desserts. You can also opt for a la carte options in starters, sides, entrees, wine pairings and desserts. Whichever one you choose, live entertainment from David Slater and Mike Nicosia is included. Thanksgiving items will also be available to go. View the full menu or make reservations on the Table 13 website.
Texas Spice at the Omni Dallas Hotel
555 S Lamar St. (Downtown Dallas)
The holiday brunch buffet ($49 adults, $25 children 6 to 12) at Texas Spice will have breakfast options, a carving station with red chile-rubbed beef sirloin or herb-roasted turkey, salads, small bites and traditional Thanksgiving sides. The dessert spread includes some of the usual holiday choices as well as Texas sheet cake or frosted flake-crusted Texas toast with allspice peach compote and vanilla bean ice cream. Visit the website to see the full menu and make reservations.
Truluck’s
2401 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) with an additional location in Southlake
The dine-in option at Truluck’s is a Thanksgiving feast featuring turkey breast with Parmesan mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, broccoli and rice casserole, giblet gravy and cranberry apple compote. Start the meal with your choice of Caesar salad, Sonoma greens salad or Truluck’s beloved lobster bisque. Choose Southern pecan pie or pumpkin pie for dessert. Make reservations or check out the curbside meal offers for Thanksgiving on Truluck’s website.
Yardbird
2121 N. Pearl St., Suite 170 (Dallas Arts District)
On Thanksgiving Day, Yardbird will serve an a la carte menu, with herb-roasted turkey as the main dish. The entrée ($36) will be served with mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry compote and giblet gravy. Shareable sides include melted leek potato gratin ($24), crispy Brussel sprouts ($10) sage and celery biscuit stuffing ($10) and more with spiced pumpkin pie ($15) for dessert.
Visit the Yardbird Dallas website for the full menu as well as to-go offerings for pickup from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.