Flavor Faves of Fall: Dallas Food Festivals You Should Have on Your Radar

Fall means two things in Dallas: cooler weather and plenty of food festivals to add to your calendar. We've put together a list of events that need to be on your radar.
October 9, 2023
If tacos are your jam, then you need to buy a ticket to Tacolandia post-haste.
Fall, it seems, is finally here (and not that "False Fall" chicanery where we get a day in the 80s only for Mother Nature to flip the oven back to "broil". We're one step past that.) For many of us, the opportunity to spend some time outdoors eating and drinking makes the next several weeks the highlight of the year.

Fall also marks the time when some of the best food festivals in Dallas pop up on the calendar. While some tickets may seem a bit pricey, there's tons of fantastic food to be had with the price of admission, and the ticket ends up being a screaming deal, not to mention many events raising money for good causes. There are also festivals that offer more affordable tickets if you're watching your budget (and who isn't). We put together a list of six festivals coming up over the next few weeks that every local food hound should have on their radar.

click to enlarge
Go on, try some.
Sean Welch


Troubadour Festival

What happens when you assemble more than 40 of the state's best pit masters, then add some big-name country music stars to entertain the crowd? The answer is the Troubadour Festival, which will take place this year on Oct. 21 in Celina. A BBQ+Music ticket is $125 and gets you unlimited barbecue bites plus the concert afterward that stretches into the evening hours. VIP ticket holders get in an hour early to stuff their meat holes with smoked goodness. Local barbecue spots are well represented, including Cattleack BBQ, Hurtado, Smokey Joe's, Zavala's Barbecue, Lockhart Smokehouse, OAK'D BBQ, Panther City BBQ, Brix Barbecue and Dayne's Craft Barbecue, to name just some. If you're more into music and less into barbecue (are we really friends?), you can buy a music-only ticket for just $50 to enjoy the concert that starts at 4 p.m, headlined by country stars Chris Young and Randy Houser. Many barbecue spots will be making extra food available for purchase during the show should you change your mind about eating.

Troubadour Festival is on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Old City Park, 12670 FM 428, Celina.
Tickets start at $50 on PreKindle.


click to enlarge
Chef Joshua Bonee made this miso-marinated pork at an Independence Gardens pop-up dinner earlier this year.
Chris Wolfgang


Independence Gardens, Bikers in Wonderland

Bikers In Wonderland touts itself as the "maddest, baddest culinary adventure in town." Earlier this summer, we had a chance to attend two of the pop-up dinners that Independence Gardens organized to preview some of the chefs at the main event. Independence Gardens' goal is to get more fresh foods into local schools, with a goal of reaching more than 100 schools in the next two years. The Bikers In Wonderland event is on Oct. 28 in Lewisville and will bring chefs such as Justin Box, Joshua Harmon, Josh Bonee and Mollie Guerra to create a series of tasting stations, plus a pre-event motorcycle ride, mixologists, local artists, live music and plenty of kid-friendly activities. Tickets start at just $30.

Bikers In Wonderland is on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 Church St., Lewisville.
Tickets start at $30 at RallyUp.
click to enlarge
Taqueria Taxco's barbacoa and trompo tacos.
Ashley Gongora


Tacolandia

Who doesn't love a little shameless self-promotion? The Dallas Observer's Tacolandia will be back again at Energy Square Plaza in Dallas on Nov. 4. Naturally, there are tacos galore, and a ticket gets you as many tacos as you're willing to gorge yourself on, plus the opportunity to vote for your favorite among some of Dallas' best taco purveyors. In addition, there are plenty of margaritas for sale to quench your thirst, while mariachis and dancers will provide the entertainment. All this goodness starts at just $40 if you buy your tickets in advance, which makes Tacolandia a bargain for taco lovers.

Tacolandia is Saturday, Nov. 4, at Energy Square Plaza in Dallas.
Advance tickets start at $40.

click to enlarge
Chefs For Famers has grown into one of Dallas' most celebrated food festivals.
Melissa Hennings


Chefs for Farmers

Chefs For Farmers will return for a 12th year in Old City Park in Dallas on Sunday, Nov. 5. Chefs For Farmers has grown into one of the city's most vibrant events, with a lineup of celebrated Texas chefs, local farmers, regional wine and spirits, plus live entertainment for attendees. While the food and drink rightfully gets top billing, participants are encouraged to participate in their local food system by learning how to find the best, most sustainable food in the city. This year, a portion of proceeds will benefit the Seed Project Foundation of Texas, which funds educational, agricultural and community initiatives that support sustainability.

Chefs For Farmers is on Sunday, Nov. 5, at Old City Park.
General admission tickets are $145 on PreKindle.

click to enlarge
Food judging is serious business at the World Food Championships in Fair Park.
courtesy of World Food Championships


World Food Championships

The World Food Championships will be back in Dallas this year at Fair Park. The multi-day event runs Nov. 9–12, with more than 1,000 chefs from around the world competing across 20 different categories. This year, WFC has added two new categories; Live Fire, where chefs will showcase their mastery of open flames and grilling techniques, and Mixology, which invites cocktail connoisseurs to craft innovative adult beverages. Daily tickets start at just $25 and include plenty of food samples, but for $100, you can be a judge yourself during the Friday and Saturday events.

World Food Championships, Nov. 9–12, Fair Park.
Tickets start at $25 for daily admission.

click to enlarge
Of course, Meat Fight has trophies. But they also raise a bunch of money to fight against multiple sclerosis. Win-win.
Taylor Adams


Meat Fight

Meat Fight started as a way for local food writer Alice Laussaude and her friends to have a barbecue competition in her backyard while supporting a good cause. Meat was smoked, feelings were hurt and goofy prizes were awarded. Since then, Meat Fight has evolved into an annual event with teams of chefs vying for silly trophies, wearing quirky costumes and engaging in plenty of tomfoolery. Between the chicanery and barbecue, Meat Fight has cumulatively raised over $2 million for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. This year's main event will be held on Nov. 12 at Community Beer Company. As of this writing, VIP tickets were already sold out, but a few general admission tickets remain.

Meat Fight is on Sunday, Nov. 12, at Community Beer Company, 3110 Commonwealth Drive.
Tickets are available on PreKindle.
