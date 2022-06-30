Foodie Finds: Celebrate Independence From Your Diet With These July 4th Events

From mimosas, beer and seltzers to pie, tacos and barbecue, there are plenty of foodie events to keep yourself busy this July Fourth weekend. Here’s 10 foodie finds to fill your weekend:
Cocktail Showdown
Hotel ZaZa, 2332 Leonard St., 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30
Join Hotel ZaZa
this Thursday to watch a cocktail showdown with tastings from local bartenders to determine who makes the best cocktail in town. Tickets are $25 and include a sample of each cocktail, opportunity to vote for your favorite, raffle submission, light bites and poolside tunes. All proceeds benefit North Texas Food Bank.
Dallas Mimosa Walk: Fourth of July Weekend
Deep Ellum Outdoor Market, 101-199 North Crowdus St., 12 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2
If you want to start the independence party early, Dallas Mimosa Walk
is celebrating freedom and raising money for Ukrainian families with a mimosa walk complete with souvenir glass. The market has 50 vendors, and tickets are $35 with many mimosa stops along the shops.
Botanist Farewell Party
Botanist, 308 N. Bishop Ave., 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, July 2
This weekend is the last to celebrate with Botanist
, as Exxir Hospitality announces its expansion of Paradiso into the space. To celebrate Botanist’s last call, DJ Elkin is bringing the live music while bartenders return to craft Botanist’s old favorites.
Giant Water Balloon Fight
Lakewood Brewing, 2302 Executive Drive, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 2 Lakewood Brewing
is rolling out their first seltzer to celebrate the fourth this weekend, but that isn’t all they’re doing to celebrate. The party kicks off with music and food, but if the seltzer isn’t enough to cool you down then the giant water balloon fight definitely will. The last person standing wins, and there will be a round 2.
Red, White & Bollywood
Twisted Bar & Grill, 6520 Cascades Court, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, July 2 Twisted Bar & Grill
is celebrating the festivities with a twist this weekend. The bar will have a belly dancer, live DJs and shot and food specials all night. Early bird tickets are available online for $10, and the event is 21 and up.
Independence Beer Bash
Texas Ale Project, 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd., 12 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 3 Texas Ale Project
is celebrating the Fourth with craft beer and hard seltzer offerings, games, live music, and of course food. The party is fun for the whole family, with cornhole, hula hoop contests, rope toss, board games, water guns and more. The tap house will also be selling merch, and there will be drink specials running all day.
Make & Take: American Pies & Cobbler
Central Market Dallas Midway, 4349 W. Northwest Highway, 1 p.m. Sunday, July 3
Central Market is hosting a class for Independence Day with classic desserts. Participants will go through the whole dessert process from creating the dough, rolling it out, filling it with toppings, cooking it and taking it home. Tickets are $65, and those 13 and up are welcome. Read more on UNATION
.
Celebrate Independence Day with TUPPS
TUPPS Brewery, 721 Anderson St., 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 3
TUPPS Brewery is celebrating the Fourth with lunch with Barley by Rye and dinner with Shorty’s Corn and Tacos. The party continues into Monday with 3 Kings BBQ, and plenty of beer and music to go around.
City Works Eatery & Pour House’s Rock n’ Roll
Frisco, 3680 The Star Blvd., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 4
City Works is kicking off the fourth with mimosa flights, signature beer flights, festive dishes, and more. With dishes like Breakfast in America and a rock 'n’ roll vibe, the brunch’s festivities are set to kick off the holiday celebrations.
The Hamptons at the Henry
The Henry, 2301 Akard St., 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 The Henry
is rolling out its latest pop-up series next week themed after The Hamptons with a breezy, getaway feel, open-air patio, exquisite cocktails and coastal-inspired fare. From the lobster roll to the sangria, the coastal theme aims to transport you right from downtown Dallas.