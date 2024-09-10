 Best New Chefs in U.S.? Fort Worth Culinary Icons Make New List | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Three Local Chefs Named to Food & Wine's Best New Chefs in America

The smoke signals are in, and three pit masters at Goldee's have been named to this exclusive list of rising stars in American cuisine.
September 10, 2024
Goldee's BBQ continues to make smoke rings in the barbecue world.
Goldee's BBQ continues to make smoke rings in the barbecue world. Chance Townsend
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Today Food & Wine announced its 36th annual list of Best New Chefs in America. This year's class has 13 new culinarians, the largest group yet, representing the future of flavor and cooking across the U.S.

The selection of Best New Chefs starts by following leads from Best New Chef alumni, food writers, cookbook authors and other culinary dignitaries. Food & Wine editors and writers then scout the country and dine at hundreds of restaurants, where they assess the food, people, space and restaurant community.

Locally, that included three chefs at Goldee's BBQ. Jonny White, Jalen Heard and Lane Milne have been friends since their school days in Arlington. As the feature in Food & Wine explains, after school they headed to Austin to work and learn from the best, splitting time at Franklin Barbecue, Valentina’s, La Barbecue, Micklethwait and Banger's Sausage House and Beer Garden.

They learned everything they could, made feasts on their days off and saved enough money to open Goldee's in Fort Worth in 2020. From the article, the goal at Goldee's, according to White, is "no weak spots on the tray." Each day before opening — which they only do on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays — the three sit down together, each with a tray of food. Weak links are tossed. Over-salted slaw? Bye-bye.
click to enlarge
Line at Goldee's.
Angie Quebedeaux
Lines start early at Goldee's on the weekend, so if you're planning a trip, be sure to bring a chair. People typically start queuing up at around 6 a.m. Something else addressed in the article is how much food they make: they don't want to overwork themselves, trying to cook through promises they can't keep.

"We don’t push ourselves or our employees or our smokers too hard ..." White tells Food & Wine. "We cook the amount of food that we feel is appropriate, and right now it usually works out to where it hits the end of the line.”

Goldee's has become known for its inventive offerings. Post-oak-kissed brisket creates uncommon allies with offerings like the Texas Thai Lullaby, a brisket sandwich with Thai-inspired flavors, and a Lao sausage made in-house, served with sticky rice and jeow som. Sides like cole slaw and potato salad are what you'd expect at a barbecue spot, but nuanced and elevated. The house-baked bread is worth the wait alone.

The article is a great read about how three school friends are finding great success in a challenging market, with smoky nuggets of advice for budding restaurateurs (or people, in general — like just treat your staff well).

Goldee's 4645 Dick Price Road, Fort Worth. 817-480-4131. Friday – Sunday, 11 a.m. until sold out.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
The Shake Fee That Shook Dallas: a Margarita Whodunit

Food & Drink News

The Shake Fee That Shook Dallas: a Margarita Whodunit

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Piaf Kitchen + Wine + Bar Is a Mediterranean Oasis in Downtown Grapevine

First Look

Piaf Kitchen + Wine + Bar Is a Mediterranean Oasis in Downtown Grapevine

By Aaren Prody
6 Months After Accident and Arrest, 'Nightmare' Continues for Barbecue Vendor

Food & Drink News

6 Months After Accident and Arrest, 'Nightmare' Continues for Barbecue Vendor

By Tyler Hicks
Gearheads Need To Eat, Too, and Derby Delivers

First Look

Gearheads Need To Eat, Too, and Derby Delivers

By Chris Wolfgang
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation