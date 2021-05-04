Best Dallas Rooftops for Dining and Drinks

See also: Like dining outdoors but don't care for heights? Check out our list of great patio options at DFW restaurants.
Rumor has it that spring has finally arrived, and while it may only last a week or so here in North Texas, it’s time to start planning and taking advantage of this transitory clement weather by noshing a bit over a cocktail or three while taking in the glorious views and sunsets that North Texas can offer from some of its finer rooftop patios and terraces.
While no list can cover all the options available for high-altitude al fresco dining, the following compilation is a good start. Each has something to offer, including but not limited to amazing views, strong cocktails and great food — and on a good night, all three.
Rooftop patio furniture that looks inviting.
Hank Vaughn
Catbird
1401 Elm St. (Downtown)
Perched on the rooftop of The Thompson Hotel, Catbird
is an Asian-inspired spot with wraparound outdoor seating, complete with several comfy couches and gas-powered fire pits for those evenings when the temperature dips a bit. On the weekends, a DJ sets up on this balcony where you can feast on some really good Texas beef bao buns, grilled octopus tacos or some nicely roasted Brussels sprouts. This place has a dress code, so don’t show up in your flip-flops and tank tops. But if you take the trouble to put on a decent pair of pants, you’ll be rewarded with great views and even better food and drink. Be sure to check out Catbird's spin on classic cocktails such as the Manhattan or Collins. (Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 4–11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 4 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.)
HG's patio is best at sunset.
Susie Oszustowicz
HG Sply Co.
2008 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)
HG Sply Co.'s
large rooftop terrace is triple the size of the restaurant below, so you'll have plenty of room to spread out and enjoy springtime Dallas nights while enjoying the skyline from afar. Happy hour starts at 3 p.m. with beer for $3 and select wines and cocktails for $6. The rooftop food menu includes such healthy-leaning dishes as beet tartare, vegan chips and salsa and smoky carrot hummus. Wash it down with a frozen Moscow Mule or a Double Under: a beet-infused tequila with rosemary turbinado sugar and lime. (Hours: Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – midnight; Saturday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – midnight.)
Back in 2018 when everyone forgot their masks in their car, but it was OK.
Courtesy of Harlowe MXM
Harlowe MXM
2823 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
At the corner of Main and Malcolm X, Harlowe MXM
has a massive rooftop spot that is cigar-friendly. Be sure to try the MXM Burger, made with brisket short rib, and “cookie” dumplings (shrimp and pork belly with sweet Thai mustard). Wash everything down with a Paloma or a frosty gin and tonic. You want some chicken and waffles for brunch? You’re in luck, that's here too. (Hours: Wednesday – Thursday, 4–10 p.m.; Friday, 3 p.m. – 1 a.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 1 a.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday.)
The Henry has a superb view to complement its great cocktails.
The Henry
The Henry
2301 N. Akard St., No. 250 (Harwood)
Another rooftop with a partially covered terrace for those afraid of the sun, The Henry
sports a dedicated food menu for its rooftop that includes rotisserie chicken nachos and short-rib potstickers. Standout drinks include the popular Thai Grapefruit Smash as well as a Fig & Ginger Mule (Basic vodka, Figenza fig vodka, lime, pomegranate). Oh yeah, it’s also a great brunch destination, and rumor has it that Henry validates parking at the garage next door. What’s not to love? (Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.)
HIDE, formerly of Deep Ellum, is now on Lower Greenville.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
HIDE
1928 Greenville Ave.HIDE
was born in Deep Ellum in 2017, closed in 2020 during the pandemic and reemerged on Lower Greenville Avenue in 2022. The rooftop here is spacious and relaxing: a perfect spot to take in Lower Greenville. Be sure to check out happy hour (Monday – Friday, 3–6 p.m.) and get a double cheeseburger for $7. The fried pimento cheese balls are gooey and amazing, too, and are also $7 on the happy hour menu. (Hours: Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – midnight; Saturday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – midnight.)
In true New Orleans fashion, the Quarter Bar has a great rooftop space and balcony.
Courtesy of the Quarter Bar
The Quarter Bar
3301 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)
The New Orleans-inspired Quarter Bar
has multiple indoor spaces with weird and eclectic vintage furniture, but the rooftop terrace has views overlooking McKinney Avenue. Here one can enjoy a Vieux Carre cocktail (or two) consisting of rye, cognac, wine, Benedictine and bitters, and sample some Southern-inspired tacos, flatbreads and burgers. Don’t miss the famous Voodoo fries, a tantalizing mishmash of jalapeno bacon, queso, gravy and sriracha. (Hours: Monday – Friday, 3 p.m. – 2 a..m.; Saturday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.)
RH Rooftop Restaurant
3133 Knox St. (Oak Lawn)
Sitting atop Restoration Hardware’s three-story design gallery in Oak Lawn is the RH Rooftop Restaurant
, complete with olive trees, water fountains and chandeliers that complement the brunch and dinner menu and its selection of wines by the bottle or glass. Sure, you may pay for the privilege of eating in elegant surroundings among the olive trees ($20 avocado toast to go with your $500 bottle of Shafer Hillside select) but one deserves a treat after shopping for that throw pillow and marble table lamp in the two floors below. Besides the great views, lush elegance, above-average truffle fries and valet parking go a long way to that end. (Hours: daily, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
The view from Sky Blossom
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Sky Blossom Bistro
1514 Elm St., No. 611 (Downtown) Sky Blossom
has a menu of Vietnamese fusion that can be enjoyed with a great view of the swimming pool hanging off the side of the Joule across Main Street. Honestly, the eye-level view of the pool can be almost comical, especially after a flight of margaritas. The spot can be hard to find on the ground level; just look for a sign and dedicated elevator next to the Campisi’s on Elm and you should be fine. Colorful drinks such as a blueberry mojito can be enjoyed with a bowl of short-rib pho, crispy wings or a couple of spicy tuna tacos while one stares back at the ever-present Eye sculpture below. (Hours: Monday – Saturday, 11 a..m. – 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
Stirr's panoramic view of Downtown is the perfect backdrop for selfies.
courtesy Stirr
Stirr
2803 Main St., No. 110 (Deep Ellum) Stirr's
Deep Ellum rooftop patio offers nice skyline views as well as an extensive and fun cocktail list. The food menu of contemporary American fare includes Buffalo chicken egg rolls, volcano shrimp, ahi tuna tacos and a dry-aged pork porterhouse. Sip your watermelon margarita or Deep Smash (bourbon, blackberry-mint syrup, lemon juice) while listening to some live music on weekend nights, or nibble at your short-rib hash during the brunch service. (Hours: Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – midnight; Friday, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – midnight.)
Courtesy Sundown at Granada
Sundown at Granada
3520 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)
Right next door to the Granada Theater, Sundown at Granada
offers a rooftop patio with wonderful sunset views. It has a good brunch complete with discounted mimosas and bloody marys on the weekend. Or, go at night and witness all the hustle and bustle that is Lower Greenville while you nosh on some pesto Parmesan flatbread or turkey meatloaf. Follow Sundown's Instagram
account for special events and live music. (Hours: Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
Terilli's
2815 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)
Walking into Terrilli's
feels like you're in on some old Italian secret. Downstairs is suited up in a black suit with a piano in the middle of the dining room. Upstairs is a bit more casual. Grab seats at the bar for a higher perch to take in the whole scene or grab a couch in front of a TV to watch the game with a plate of cheese Italchos, crispy handmade pizza chips topped with the family red sauce and a cheese blend. (Tuesday – Saturday, 4–10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; closed Monday.)
2700 Olive St. (Harwood)
Te Deseo
click to enlarge Te Deseo
The rooftop patio of Te Deseo.
Alex Gonzalez
has Latin American-inspired fare atop a large rooftop space with great skyline views of Dallas. Enjoy a cigar from the cigar menu and hang out with a DJ either in the sun or in the shade of the partially covered roof. Special rooftop drinks include Maluma Baby (Maker’s Mark, pineapple, lime) and Gaviota (ILegal mezcal, grapefruit, sparkling Jasmine water, lime). (Hours: Wednesday and Sunday, 5 p.m. – midnight; Thursday – Saturday, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday.)
Vidorra
2642 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
The rooftop patio at Vidorra, now open in Deep Ellum.
courtesy Milkshake Concepts/Kevin Hann Photography
While really good Tex-Mex and strong cocktails are the main draw of this popular rooftop destination, Vidorra
in Deep Ellum has a beautiful rooftop space. Try the pomegranate mimosas and fried avocado tacos; the trompo beef is a solid selection as well. There's a 5-pound taco, but proceed with caution. Happy hour is Monday – Friday, 3–6 p.m., and includes half off select appetizers and a $30 Vidorrarita for you and seven of your germ-sharing besties to enjoy. (Hours: Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – midnight; Friday, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – midnight.)