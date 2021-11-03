21 Ways to Celebrate the Best Thing Since Sliced Bread – the Sandwich

Bella Flan, Cuban Sandwich819 W. Arapaho Road, RichardsonIn 2023, the Dallas Observer bestowed the coveted title of Best Cuban Sandwiches on Bella Flan, and for good reason. This sandwich has slow-roasted Cuban mojo pork, tender ham, Swiss cheese and zesty pickles with house-made spicy mustard sauce, all tucked lovingly inside a perfectly pressed Cuban baguette and served with plantain chips. Every bite into that crunchy baguette with the savory medley of meats, cheese and condiments is a memorable explosion of flavor.
Big Tony’s West Philly Cheesesteaks, Broadstreet CheesesteakDallas, Allen, DeSoto and PlanoIn Dallas, you’ll find lots of places offering Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, but the ones at Big Tony’s West Philly Cheesesteaks truly stand out. The unwavering commitment to quality here is exemplified by the choice of bread supplier, Amoroso’s in Philadelphia, whose bread is widely regarded as the hallmark of an authentic Philly cheesesteak. If there were a Cheesesteak Hall of Fame, the Broadstreet Cheesesteak at Big Tony’s would be a leading contender for such recognition. Loaded with steak, mushrooms, banana peppers, sauteed onions, jalapeños and cheese, it is heaven stuffed in a bun.
The Cat Shack, Corned Beef Sandwich Detriot2910 Beckley Ave. (Oak Cliff)Our very own Hank Vaughn visited The Cat Shack earlier this year in search of a place where he could hang out with some felines while enjoying a bite to eat. He discovered instead the elusive Corned Beef Sandwich Detroit. It’s one of the Shack'sr trademark sandwiches, but it's not always available because of supply chain issues and the cost and time to prepare such a masterpiece. When it's available, you want to be there to get your paws on one. Trust us when we tell you that you will be purring and meowing all the way home.
The Commissary, French Dip1217 Main St. (Downtown)If you’re not a frequent visitor to downtown Dallas, consider treating yourself to a special journey to the concrete jungle solely for the purpose of indulging in The Commissary’s exquisite French dip sandwich. The fresh French bread roll is generously filled with thinly sliced beef, caramelized onions and a touch of Dijon mustard. What truly sets this French dip apart is the innovative twist they bring to the classic “jus” for dipping: A rich and aromatic phở broth infuses the sandwich with earthy, captivating and multilayered flavors.
Deli News, The Reuben17062 Preston Road (North Dallas)Dallas has several great delis that serve amazing sandwiches, but Deli News is a Dallas institution to be reckoned with. The Reuben sandwich here is corned beef piled high on fresh grilled New York rye with a mound of sauerkraut topped with melted Swiss cheese and served open-faced — the way it’s done in New York.
Eggdaddy, Hot Tikka Chicken15250 Dallas Parkway, AddisonLooking for something other than the traditional breakfast sandwich? Try the Hot Tikka Chicken at Eggdaddy. Enjoy a cage-free, over-easy egg nestled on top of yogurt-brined crispy fried tikka masala chicken and topped with arugula and served on a brioche bun. Another great option is the smoked salmon Sammie, which has hot smoked salmon, dill jalapeño cream cheese, Parmesan and an over-easy egg served on a toasted brioche bun.
Jimmy's Food Store, Muffuletta
4901 Bryan St. Jimmy's is an East Dallas gem with many items (including sandwiches) that give us hope every day. The DiCarlo family has been serving Italian staples in this neighborhood store since the '60s and while everything around them is changing, they're exactly the same. The options here are overwhelming, wonderful and a touch intimidating. As for sandwiches the Italian Stallion and meatball are wildly popular and could certainly have a home on this list. But the muffuletta is really special. Get the full thing if you want enough for four meals. Served in classic butcher paper, slightly toasted, it's perfect.
Goodfriend Beer Garden & Burger House, Grilled Cheese1154 Peavy Road (East Dallas)If you find yourself yearning for an adult grilled cheese, head to Goodfriend Beer Garden & Burger House for its gastronomic version of this classic sandwich. It starts with two slices of Parmesan sourdough toast, meticulously layered with cheddar, Swiss cheese and gorgonzola dolce de oro. Then comes the caramelized onions mingled with the essence of truffle oil, which elevates the ordinary to the extraordinary. This grilled cheese is served with arrabbiata sauce for dipping — a fiery, robust concoction that adds an exhilarating kick to this fantastic journey. This grilled cheese sandwich mixes flavor, texture and aroma and takes perfection to the next level.
Goodfriend Package, East Point1155 Peavy Road (East Dallas)Named the Best Biscuit Sandwich in 2023 by the Dallas Observer, this beauty from Goodfriend Package is making us all reconsider the conventional cereal and milk breakfast. Why eat Wheaties when you can sink your teeth into a freshly baked, buttery and flaky biscuit sandwich? At Goodfriend Package, your breakfast options are limited only by your imagination. Venture out with a BYO Biscuit or try one of the already-created works of art like the East Point, which layers eggs, bacon, ham and white cheddar between two ends of biscuit perfection.
Hillside Tavern, Smoked Bologna6465 E. Mockingbird LaneThe smoked bologna sandwich at Hillside Tavern is a delightful departure from the classic Oscar Mayer bologna sandwiches of your childhood. Chef Nathan Tate drew inspiration from a memorable smoked bologna sandwich he devoured at Puckett’s Grocery in Franklin, Tennessee, and the very popular one at Turkey and the Wolf in New Orleans. Rather than a solitary thick-cut bologna slice, Hillside’s version uses four or five slices of thin mortadella (bologna’s more refined relative) smoked over fragrant Texas pecan wood. It's served with Hillside's secret sauce, with a hint of sambal along with creamy mayo, American and provolone cheese, shredded lettuce and ripe tomato slices, all sandwiched between slices of toasted Texas bread. But the true magic lies in transforming bologna sandwiches into a bologna chip sandwich; the addition of kettle dill pickle chips provides the perfect balance of crunch and tang into every bite.
Ida Claire, Monte Cristo5001 Beltline Road, AddisonMonte Cristo sandwiches seem to be making a roaring comeback recently. Ida Claire’s version is one of the more savory options around and does some surprising variations on the classic recipe. Southern country ham and peppered bacon with aged white cheddar are served on thick brioche French toast, and grilled, not deep-fried. While it is still dusted with powdered sugar, the house-made apple jam is more peppery and savory than the typical sweet raspberry preserves.
Jonathon’s Diner, The ClubOak Cliff and North DallasWhen you dine at Jonathon’s Diner, you might want to consider bringing a jaw extender before you order the club sandwich. The colossal delight brings layers of ham, turkey, crispy bacon, Swiss and American cheese, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, a perfectly cooked egg and a generous slather of mayo, all meticulously nestled between slices of artisan sourdough bread.
Ozona Grill & Bar, Mas Mejor4615 Greenville Ave. (SMU)Ozona Grill & Bar is best known for its delicious burgers, amazing patio and weekend make-your-own bloody Mary bar. But did you know there's an awesome grilled chicken sandwich here? It’s called the Mas Mejor, and while you can get the same sandwich battered and fried, we love their grilled version. It starts with your choice of white, wheat or jalapeño bun, adds a succulent juicy grilled chicken breast and Swiss cheese and dresses it with honey mustard, crispy bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Palmer’s Hot Chicken, MotherClucker6465 E. Mockingbird LanePalmer’s Hot Chicken has been setting taste buds on fire since it opened in 2020 at the height of the pandemic. Its reputation largely revolves around its fiery hot tenders, shrimp and catfish, but it’s the irresistible allure of the Nashville hot chicken sandwich (MotherClucker) that has consistently captured our affections. This amazing sandwich has a deep-fried breast, available in your choice of heat levels from the mild “Naked” to the enticing “Novice” and the authentically fiery “Nashville” to the you-should-sign-a-waiver and make-sure-your-affairs-are-in-order “Napalm” option. Each sandwich is layered with homemade pimento cheese, topped with the chicken of your choice and garnished with zesty dill pickles, making it an unforgettable experience.
Pecan Lodge, The Pitmaster2702 Main St. (Deep Ellum)When it comes to barbecue sandwiches, the Pitmaster sandwich at Pecan Lodge encapsulates the heart of Texas within two halves of a bun. It boasts a tantalizing trio of savory brisket, tender pulled pork and succulent sausage, all united in harmony beneath a crown of crispy cole slaw and drizzled BBQ sauce, then generously adorned with freshly sliced jalapeños, delivering an extra layer of crunch and fiery zest.
Sachet, Porchetta Spiced Pork Shoulder
4720 Oak Lawn Ave. Sachet has a small but mighty sandwich section on their menu. And while you might not expect a strong sandwich game at a restaurant known for its high-end seasonal Mediterranean fare, don't miss the Porchetta Spiced Pork Shoulder sandwich here. It's served on toasted rye bread with slow-cooked porchetta that is fall-apart tender, with a bit of bitter rapini balanced with creamy provolone and a touch of heat from a spread of Calabrian chile.
Sandwich Hag, Banh Mi1902 S. Lamar St. (Cedars)Sandwich Hag has earned a reputation for serving an impressive array of bánh mì sandwiches with pork, sausage, tofu, chicken and veggie varieties. Among these, the Nem Nướng Bánh Mì stands out as a crowd favorite, with its house pork sausage characterized by a subtle sweetness, a rich garlic flavor and a delightful hint of stickiness. It is complemented with house-made pickles, fresh veggies and a generous spread of garlic aioli, all on a freshly baked Vietnamese baguette. Sandwich Hag takes pride in their “no assholes rule,” promoting a culture of kindness, coolness and positivity, which we can all use a little more of these days.
Shug’s Bagels, Russion Cutlet3020 Mockingbird Lane and 4001 Lemmon Ave.While most people associate a bagel sandwich with breakfast, Shug’s Bagels offers some fantastic bagel sandwiches to satisfy both your lunchtime and late-night cravings. Some of the most popular include Pesto Cutlet, Russian Cutlet and Reuben. Both cutlet sandwiches have a crispy fried chicken cutlets pesto version has melted mozzarella, a light balsamic vinegar drizzle, tomato and pesto, and the Russian Cutlet has melted muenster, bacon and Russian dressing. The Reuben has melted Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing and/or mustard. All are served with your choice of bagel, roll or wrap.
Tasty Tails, Po'boys4950 Belt Line Road, Addison
The po' boys at Tasty Tails are overflowing with your choice of shrimp, catfish, oysters or soft-shelled crab. The French bread comes from Gambino’s Bakery or Leidenheimer Bread in New Orleans. Po'boys can be ordered as a half (8-inch) or a whole (12-inch). And if you happen to be in the area on a weekday between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., you can get a 6-inch po-boy stuffed with fried shrimp or catfish and fries or some delicious gumbo for $9.99.