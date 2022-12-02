First Look: Bizzy Burger Enters the Dallas Burger Wars

America’s hunger for delectable portable meals on a bun will never change, but the people who make them and the way we consume them just might.
Mark Brzezinski, who helped put Pei Wei and Velvet Taco on the map, recruited Larry Lavine (founder of Chili's franchise), and the two joined forces to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar fast food industry with their new concept Bizzy Burger.
Arriving late in the afternoon for a visit, I was surprised to be greeted by Brzezinski himself. He was eager to explain how to order from the menu: You have your choice of meat patties, which are single (kinda Bizzy $3.50) double (very Bizzy $5.50) or triple (extremely Bizzy $7.50).
Next, select one of the five flavor blends: mixed hot peppers, roasted garlic and sweet onion, wild mushroom mix, blistered tomato and herbs, or Korean BBQ. Tot Fries, which are a crossbreed of tater tots and fries, and kimchi are offered as sides at $2.75 each.
We went with three single kinda Bizzy patties because the price is very reasonable, and chose the Korean BBQ, garlic onion, and hot pepper options with both sides.
The drink selection comes from Oak Cliff's Real Sugar Sodas. The drink fountain is in the dining area, so customers can serve themselves libations such as\ cream soda, root beer and Dr Doctor. All but one of the drinks were great; no one can make Dr Pepper better than Dr Pepper.
Bizzy Burger has an army of cooks slamming patties on the sizzling grill in full sight. It’s hard not to get swept up by the contagious smiles of the kitchen crew. Unlike some fast food establishments, this place exudes a positive, happy vibe, and the staff seemed ecstatic to be there. Then, again, this is only the first week.
Unless you are seeking out gargantuan patties the size of manhole covers, Bizzy burgers are just enough. The Korean BBQ burger leans on the sweet side and is very tasty. The hot pepper was spicy but not unbearable while maintaining a good flavor. The garlic onion with gouda cheese was probably the best balance of flavors of the trio of burgers we tried. It's reminiscent of the savory buttery garlic burger from Jack-in-the-Box.
Don’t expect chilled vegetables on these savory discs of meat. Brzezinski doesn’t believe cold vegetables add anything to the experience. If you prefer your burger sans meat, Bizzy’s has a Veggie Stack, which is a variety of grilled vegetables on a bun with cheese.
The kimchi was another shining star here. Even though it is tasty enough to devour on its own, it serves as a palate cleanser between different burgers. I sincerely hope they figure out a way to make a kimchi tot fry combo.
Bizzy Burger just opened on Nov. 25, so it’s too early to say where they stand on the local burger scene. They definitely came out swinging with a very select and tasty menu, a well-thought-out strategy and price points that seem to be less expensive than other notable fast-food chains.
The team responsible for Bizzy has decades of experience in the food industry, so there is definitely a chance they could become the next household name. Will they crack the Golden Arches or snatch the King's crown? Only time will tell. Maybe when they get a drive-thru.
Bizzy Burger, 13251 Montfort Drive. Tuesday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; closed Mondays.