Burger Schmurger Gets a Summer Residence; Kicking Off with $1 Burgers and Blondes

Burger Schmurger, which we recently called one of the best burgers in Dallas, has some big changes coming this summer and the first you won’t want to miss.
Wednesday, June 8, at 5 p.m. Burger Schmurger will begin its June residency at Craft and Growler across from Fair Park. To kick things off with a bang, they will have $1 schmurgers until sold out and Craft and Growler will have $1 blondes from Four Elements Brewing.
Founder Dave Culwell says he’s looking forward to this new home because he will finally be able to expand his menu, thanks to the full kitchen at Craft and Growler. We're giddy. After having his namesake Burger Schmurger, Schmurger Dog and Schmurger Fries, we can’t imagine what pants-busting creations he will come out with next.
This is only the first of many surprises that Culwell and Burger Schmurger will have for us this summer. Stay tuned, and see y’all soon for $1 Schmurgers.
Craft and Growler, 3601 Parry Ave., 4-9 p.m.Tuesday - Wednesday; 4-10 p.m. Thursday; 3-11 p.m. Friday; 12-11 p.m. Saturday; 12-9 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday