Fletcher's Corny Dogs and So Many Banh Mis: Check Out the Final Lineup For Iron Fork 2019

The final line-up was released today for this year's Iron Fork, a Dallas food-lovers' throwdown where you can sample eats from dozens of Dallas restaurants and watch a live chef cooking competition. This year's Iron Fork goes down from 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 at Centennial Hall at Fair Park, and the line-up has it all: Fletcher's Corny Dogs. Banh mis from Sandwich Hag and Banh Mi Station. Stirr, Taqueria Taxco, Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck — there's a little of everything in this year's roster:

Amberjax Fish Market Grille

Arepa TX

Banh Mi Station Dallas

Brewed & Pressed

Crunchies Eggrolls and More

Empire Baking Company

EnjoyMint

Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck

Flemings Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Fletcher's Original State Fair Corny Dogs

Fresh Art Foodie

Go Loco Street Tacos

Great One Cookie Co.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Henry's Homemade Ice Cream

Isabelly's Chocolates & Sweet Treats

Kabuki Japanese Restaurant

Kookie Haven

LeRouge Cuisine Food Company

Luna Grill

Mozzarella Company

Norma's Café

Old Town Creamery

Open Palette

Picassos Pizza Bar and Grill

Sandwich Hag

Shumi Omakase

STIRR

Sundown at Granada

Taqueria Taxco

Tart Bakery

Tartalicious

Ten Eleven Grill 1011

The Empanada CookHouse

The Grill on the Alley

Trompo

Tulum

V-Eats Modern Vegan

Vidorra

If you've yet to snag tickets, there's still time. A $45 general admission ticket gets you unlimited food samples and eight beer, wine and cocktail samples, along with additional drink cards available for purchase. A $75 VIP ticket mean you'll get into the event an hour early, along with the aforementioned food and booze and complimentary valet until 6:30 p.m. For more details (and to buy tickets), check out Iron Fork's website.