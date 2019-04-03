 


4
It's almost Iron Fork time, baby.
Melissa Hennings

Fletcher's Corny Dogs and So Many Banh Mis: Check Out the Final Lineup For Iron Fork 2019

Beth Rankin | April 3, 2019 | 12:49pm
AA

The final line-up was released today for this year's Iron Fork, a Dallas food-lovers' throwdown where you can sample eats from dozens of Dallas restaurants and watch a live chef cooking competition. This year's Iron Fork goes down from 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 at Centennial Hall at Fair Park, and the line-up has it all: Fletcher's Corny Dogs. Banh mis from Sandwich Hag and Banh Mi Station. Stirr, Taqueria Taxco, Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck — there's a little of everything in this year's roster:

Amberjax Fish Market Grille
Arepa TX
Banh Mi Station Dallas
Brewed & Pressed
Crunchies Eggrolls and More
Empire Baking Company
EnjoyMint
Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck
Flemings Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar
Fletcher's Original State Fair Corny Dogs
Fresh Art Foodie
Go Loco Street Tacos
Great One Cookie Co.
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
Henry's Homemade Ice Cream
Isabelly's Chocolates & Sweet Treats
Kabuki Japanese Restaurant
Kookie Haven
LeRouge Cuisine Food Company
Luna Grill
Mozzarella Company
Norma's Café
Old Town Creamery
Open Palette
Picassos Pizza Bar and Grill
Sandwich Hag
Shumi Omakase
STIRR
Sundown at Granada
Taqueria Taxco
Tart Bakery
Tartalicious
Ten Eleven Grill 1011
The Empanada CookHouse
The Grill on the Alley
Trompo
Tulum
V-Eats Modern Vegan
Vidorra

If you've yet to snag tickets, there's still time.  A $45 general admission ticket gets you unlimited food samples and eight beer, wine and cocktail samples, along with additional drink cards available for purchase. A $75 VIP ticket mean you'll get into the event an hour early, along with the aforementioned food and booze and complimentary valet until 6:30 p.m. For more details (and to buy tickets), check out Iron Fork's website

Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

