Chef Junior Borges to Collaborate for 2 Nights at Sushi Bar Omakase

Chef Junior Borges of the lauded — but now closed — Meridian is dusting off his chef's coat for a night of sushi.
The omakase train is gaining a lot of steam in Dallas. Several of these "chef's call" sushi dinner spots have opened in North Texas recently, including Sushi Bar, a 12-seat restaurant that originated in Los Angeles and has locations in Miami, Austin and Chicago.
This newest Sushi Bar Dallas is in the historic East Quarter of downtown inside the Oldsmobile Building; guests ride a 100-year-old car lift to descend into the basement to the dining room. Usually, the 17-course meal is $165 plus tax and tip, plus an option for a sake and wine pairing. Sushi Bar is connected to a cocktail lounge, Ginger's. Which is nice, since there are three seatings a night and sometimes you just want to linger.
Chef Francis Arguilla, who comes from Sushi Bar Miami, is at the helm of the Dallas space and will collaborate with the James Beard-nominated Borges for an 18-course experience on Wednesday, Jan. 24, and Thursday, Jan 25.
The dinner will be split down the middle: nine bites from Borges and nine from Arguilla. There are two seatings each night, at 6 and 8:30 p.m. A seat at the bar will cost you $375, plus tax and tip.
This will be a great opportunity for Dallas diners to once again see Borges, one of their favorite chefs. Raised near Rio de Janeiro, he spent his early years as a chef in New York City before graduating from the French Culinary Institute. He moved to Dallas in 2014 as the executive chef at Uchi, then went on to Matt McCallister's FT33. Meridian in The Village was an homage to his Brazilian heritage. It was there that he was named a James Beard semifinalist for outstanding chef, in addition to many local accolades. In a real head-scratcher, restaurant management decided to go in another direction this year. OK.
