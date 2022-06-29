Chef Tiffany Derry Judges on New Cooking Show, The Great American Recipe

Dallas chef Tiffany Derry is on another TV show. PBS' The Great American Recipe premiered June 24 and is an eight-part cooking competition that "celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food unique and iconic."
The show is hosted by Alejandra Ramos, and Derry along with Leah Cohen and Graham Elliot judge recipes shared by 10 home cooks who prepare their own family dishes based on recipes passed down to generations.
It's set up a lot like The Great British Baking Show, in both form and fashion. Whereas in Britain they cooked in an unairconditioned tent, here the contestants are in a climate-cultured barn. Otherwise the layout is the same, with cooking stations set up in two columns.British bakers were given specific challenges, like cake week, but here the themes are based on each contestant's background in cooking.
Dishes are evaluated based on taste, execution, presentation and how well the recipe showcases the theme. To make add a nail-biter element, they're all given a strict amount of time to get it all done.
In the first episode, titled "If I Were a Recipe," each contestant creates a dish that most defines who they are.
The winner of the show will have one of their recipes featured on the cover of The Great American Recipe cookbook.
Derry is known for cooking Southern seasonal dishes, particularly at her new restaurant Roots Southern Table, which was our favorite new restaurant last year. Her spirit dish is a bowl of gumbo, making this a great show for her.
Derry has previously made appearances on Bravo's Top Chef Season 7, where she earned the title of "fan favorite." She went on to Top Chef: All-Stars, where she was once again a finalist. And she continues to serve as a recurring adviser for Top Chef, Top Chef Junior and Bar Rescue.
You can watch The Great American Recipe online on PBS or on regular TV, but who even knows how that works anymore. Are there still channels?