Chicago Mix Popcorn in North Texas: What and Where

Chicago has given the country many things: the Sandburgs (both Carl and Ryne, albeit spelled differently but whatever), Italian beef sandwiches, thin crust tavern-style pizza, the Bean sculpture, the Second City comedy troupe and Bob Newhart, to name just a few. Often overlooked, however, is Chicago mix popcorn, that lovely mélange of both cheese and caramel popcorn all in one bag. It's a delightful feast of sweet and savory that leaves your fingers stained orange.
Though there is some controversy as to its origins and nomenclature, most agree that Chicago’s Garrett’s Popcorn was the creator of this treat. Opening up shop in downtown Chicago in 1949, it didn’t offer this mix on its menu in official form but noticed that customers often requested three bags: one filled with cheese popcorn, one with caramel corn and one empty, which they’d use to make their own ad hoc olio of popped kernels.
Finally, in 1977, Garrett got wise and placed this on its menu proper, calling it “Garrett Mix.” Soon this flavor combination, hiding under a variety of names, could be found everywhere, including Dallas. Let’s take a look at some of the places that offer up Chicago mix popcorn.
Garrett Popcorn Shop
DFW Airport Terminals A & B
Of course, the granddaddy of all — Garrett — is also available in the Dallas area, but only at the airport, alas. Still, if you happen to be picking up Aunt Martha, why not pick up some corn?
Nikki's Popcorn Co.
4701 Frankford Road, No. 225
Nikki’s offers Chicago mix, but here it's called “Green River,” which might be confusing to those who did not grow up near Chicagoland. The Green River is yet another culinary contribution to the world from Chicago, albeit one that hasn’t taken off in the rest of the country yet: a lime-green citrus flavored pop often consumed in float form with either lime sherbet or ice cream added. Yum. Also, the color matches the Chicago River around St. Patrick’s Day.
Popcorn Shack
7632 Campbell Road, No. 309
The Popcorn Shack offers the Chicago mix under the somewhat boring name of “Cheese 'n’ Caramel.” Still, it is what it is.
Doc Popcorn
920 S. Harwood St.
Doc Popcorn has a spot at the Farmer’s Market in Dallas and serves its version of the Chicago mix. The name is a bit more descriptive: “Cheese ‘n’ Caramel, i.e., Chicago Mix” which takes all the guesswork out of it for you.
Legends
5960 W. Parker Road, No. 266 (Plano)
Legends, located at Parker Road and the Tollway offers up “Chicago Style” popcorn, which, you guessed it, is our old favorite the Chicago mix.
Avery's Popcorn Store
1001 Ross Ave., No. 102
Avery’s is located downtown at Ross and Lamar. The name for the Chicago mix here is short and sweet: “Chicago.” Next.
Yo Pop
2001 Midway Road, No. 100
Yo Pop is a little place off Midway in Far North Dallas that offers this mix with the appropriate name of “Chicago Style.” We’ll take it.
Crave Popcorn Co.
4021 Preston Road, Suite 619 (Plano)
Finally, there’s Crave, on Preston Road in Plano, near Breadwinners. It tries to take some ownership over the Chicago mix, calling it “Crave’s Fav.” Who can blame them? Isn’t it everyone’s favorite popcorn mix?