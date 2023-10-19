Chicago's Maple & Ash "IDGAF" Experience Comes to Dallas by Way of Monarch

Chicago's popular steakhouse Maple & Ash is setting up shop in the swank downtown Dallas restaurant, Monarch, later this month. Both are spearheaded by two-Michelin star chef Danny Grant.
Specifically, the culinary team at Monarch will be executing Maple & Ash's IDGAF menu, which is Chicago-speak for tasting menu.
Eater Chicago has anointed it an essential steakhouse with a "stylish and boisterous dining room," with a standout selection of caviar (same at Monarch), dry-aged steaks (same) and fine wines (yep).
According to a press release, the I Don't Give a F*ck Menu at Monarch will "surprise guests with an extraordinary Monarch x Maple & Ash culinary creation," and the menu will change daily.
So, is the Maple & Ash menu being served at Monarch? Looks like it. The menu includes things that are exclusive to the Chicago restaurant, including Blacked Out Oysters, a fire-roasted seafood tower, and agnolotti (Pillows of Love). The full $290 per person experience comes with a meat entree, or fish and a few vegetables and potato side dishes.
Chef Eric Dreyer will lead the execution of the IDGAF menu at Monarch. It should be noted that Monarch has its own IDGAF menu called The Royale, which is also $290 per person.
Maple & Ash’s IDGAF menu will be served at Monarch in Dallas from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31. Save a spot by upgrading your online reservation to include the IDGAF menu.
Is it worth the upgrade? Or should you go with the regular menu at Monarch? We asked a Chicago Reddit user, as anyone would. Imanj23 opined that it takes the pressure off ordering and the experience is carefully curated but wasn't too sold on the value of this meal over ordering off the menu. However, at this Monarch experience, diners will be able to order things not on the regular menu.
Reservations are likely a must here. Not actually, but if you're planning on throwing down $290 just for the meal, make a ressie.