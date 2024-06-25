Chili's Brings Back BurgerTime and Is Giving Away Free Burgers for Life to One Customer

Whether you want to cash in a free dinner every night or have a backup plan before the next payday hits, this is a deal worth winning.
The Big Smasher Burger is made with a smashed patty topped with American cheese, Thousand Island dressing, diced red onions, lettuce and pickle, and is part of the inflation-busting 3 For Me menu. For $10.99 you can get the Big Smasher, fries, a drink, chips and salsa.
This deal is part of Chili's effort to battle rising restaurant prices. We want the $1 menu back too, Chili's. And the peppercorn burger.
BurgerTime for the WinFor extra fun, now through July 14, log in or create a MyChili's Rewards account to compete in Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime competition. The game is a spot-on re-creation of the '80s cult-classic BurgerTime arcade game. We may have just wasted an hour making burgers — for testing purposes.
The game is free to play, and you could win Chili's gift cards or even a Big Smasher BurgerTime arcade cabinet. The grand prize is a lifetime supply of free Big Smasher Burgers.
In the game, you'll play as Joe ChiliHead as you take on the fast-food syndicate and deliver as many Big Smasher Burgers as you can. Chili's sells a burger every minute, so we hope you can keep up. Conquer all six levels and with the highest score, and you'll have the chance to win the big prize.
Just in case it matters, Chili's margarita of the month is the Wish You Were Here Marg ($6) with Lunazul blanco tequila, fresh sour, strawberry, coconut and watermelon. Did we mention $6? With the 3 For Me, you're getting dinner and drinks for $20.