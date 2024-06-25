 Chili's Offers Burgers for Life Contest: How to Enter | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Chili's Brings Back BurgerTime and Is Giving Away Free Burgers for Life to One Customer

Remember the old game BurgerTime? Ready to mindlessly waste hours trying to get through six levels? We are too.
June 25, 2024
What's better than a Chili's Big Smasher Burger? A FREE Chili's Big Smasher Burger.
What's better than a Chili's Big Smasher Burger? A FREE Chili's Big Smasher Burger. Chilis
Share this:
Chili's is thrilled about its new Big Smasher Burgers. So much so, they want one of you to eat them for free, for life.

Whether you want to cash in a free dinner every night or have a backup plan before the next payday hits, this is a deal worth winning.

The Big Smasher Burger is made with a smashed patty topped with American cheese, Thousand Island dressing, diced red onions, lettuce and pickle, and is part of the inflation-busting 3 For Me menu. For $10.99 you can get the Big Smasher, fries, a drink, chips and salsa.

This deal is part of Chili's effort to battle rising restaurant prices. We want the $1 menu back too, Chili's. And the peppercorn burger.
click to enlarge
The '80s cult-classic BurgerTime Arcade game is back.
Chilis

BurgerTime for the Win

For extra fun, now through July 14, log in or create a MyChili's Rewards account to compete in Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime competition. The game is a spot-on re-creation of the '80s cult-classic BurgerTime arcade game. We may have just wasted an hour making burgers — for testing purposes.

The game is free to play, and you could win Chili's gift cards or even a Big Smasher BurgerTime arcade cabinet. The grand prize is a lifetime supply of free Big Smasher Burgers.

In the game, you'll play as Joe ChiliHead as you take on the fast-food syndicate and deliver as many Big Smasher Burgers as you can. Chili's sells a burger every minute, so we hope you can keep up. Conquer all six levels and with the highest score, and you'll have the chance to win the big prize.

Just in case it matters, Chili's margarita of the month is the Wish You Were Here Marg ($6) with Lunazul blanco tequila, fresh sour, strawberry, coconut and watermelon. Did we mention $6? With the 3 For Me, you're getting dinner and drinks for $20. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Contact: Aaren Prody
18 of the Best Burgers in Dallas

Best Of Dallas

18 of the Best Burgers in Dallas

By Angie Quebedeaux, Lauren Drewes Daniels and Chris Wolfgang
Here Are the Best and Worst Waffle Houses in Greater Dallas

Best Of Dallas

Here Are the Best and Worst Waffle Houses in Greater Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Norma's Cafe Celebrates 68 Years in Dallas with $1.85 Chicken-Fried Steak &amp; Cake

Food & Drink News

Norma's Cafe Celebrates 68 Years in Dallas with $1.85 Chicken-Fried Steak & Cake

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
At East Dallas' Alice, a Restaurant Provides Good Vibes for Its Neighborhood and Its Chef

Restaurant Reviews

At East Dallas' Alice, a Restaurant Provides Good Vibes for Its Neighborhood and Its Chef

By Chris Wolfgang
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation