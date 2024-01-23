Coffee U Serves Cute Lattes and Coffee Cups in Frisco

Coffee U, an Asian-inspired cafe, finally debuted in North Texas last summer. The spot, hidden in the northeast quadrant of the the Sam Rayburn and Dallas North tollways — isn’t easy to find. But in the last few months, plenty have found it: it's gained a cult-like following for its Japanese sandos, Asian-inspired drinks and specialty tiramisu latte, which many frequenters claim is like “dessert in a coffee cup.”
The allure starts in the very layout of the coffee shop, which radiates minimalism. White walls and unfussy wooden tables give the small space an inviting glow, along with the soft sunlight that pours through floor-to-ceiling windows. The store is busy, even on weekdays, and understandably so. Grab what it seems is the coffee shop’s most sought-after seat, under the full-grown tree that sits in the middle of the dining room. It’s difficult to find a table at first, but even harder to get up once you do.
Sweeter drinks like the Einspanner latte, which is topped with a thick but refreshing vanilla foam, and spiced toffee latte, drizzled in caramel sauce and toffee crunch, are equally tempting in taste and visual appeal. But perhaps the most sought-after drink here is the dessert-like tiramisu latte, which we didn't try but will be back for.
While the almost-perfect ombres on these drinks are certainly part of the buzz, the best part of Coffee U’s presentation is perhaps the contagiously cute smiley faces printed on the side of each cup. If the drinks didn’t have you smiling already, the smiley faces, crafted into a “U," certainly will.
Coffee U’s menu extends far beyond just coffee, though. Order one of the spot’s freshly blended smoothies, made with ingredients like mango, kale and beetroot, or the baked goods, which include an array of muffins, croissants and some larger-than-usual cinnamon rolls doing a fair share of tempting from the pastry case. And one mustn't miss the Japanese Sandos, which come with fillings like ham and cheese, egg salad or beef bulgogi, encased in fluffy Japanese milk bread.
“I worked in cafes all throughout my youth,” Yu tells us. “Seeing all the locals, students and just people coming in to enjoy spending time with each other has been the most rewarding part of all of this.”
While the spot already has enough buzz, we're adding to it. We'll certainly be back to try the "dessert-in-a-cup." Make note: this spot is closed on Sundays.
Coffee U, 8877 Wade Blvd., Frisco. Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.