 Tiramisu Coffee? We Try Coffee U North of Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Coffee

Coffee U Serves Cute Lattes and Coffee Cups in Frisco

The Frisco coffee spot has a cult-like following for its desserts in a cup.
January 23, 2024
C'mon. The coffee cups can't get much cuter than this.
C'mon. The coffee cups can't get much cuter than this. Anisha Holla
Share this:
Coffee U, an Asian-inspired cafe, finally debuted in North Texas last summer. The spot, hidden in the northeast quadrant of the the Sam Rayburn and Dallas North tollways — isn’t easy to find. But in the last few months, plenty have found it: it's gained a cult-like following for its Japanese sandos, Asian-inspired drinks and specialty tiramisu latte, which many frequenters claim is like “dessert in a coffee cup.”

The allure starts in the very layout of the coffee shop, which radiates minimalism. White walls and unfussy wooden tables give the small space an inviting glow, along with the soft sunlight that pours through floor-to-ceiling windows. The store is busy, even on weekdays, and understandably so. Grab what it seems is the coffee shop’s most sought-after seat, under the full-grown tree that sits in the middle of the dining room. It’s difficult to find a table at first, but even harder to get up once you do.
click to enlarge
The coffee shop is crowded — for good reason.
Anisha Holla
Start with one of Coffee U’s specialty drinks, which come in uniquely Asian-inspired flavors like the black sesame, a latte that boasts a deep, almost toasted aftertaste, or the strawberry matcha, a beautifully ombre’d drink that flaunts bright layers of green, pink and white. There’s a good reason the spot is popular among the local crowd; Coffee U’s lattes are creamier than most, boasting rich flavor profiles that set them apart from other coffees we’ve tried in North Texas.

Sweeter drinks like the Einspanner latte, which is topped with a thick but refreshing vanilla foam, and spiced toffee latte, drizzled in caramel sauce and toffee crunch, are equally tempting in taste and visual appeal. But perhaps the most sought-after drink here is the dessert-like tiramisu latte, which we didn't try but will be back for.

While the almost-perfect ombres on these drinks are certainly part of the buzz, the best part of Coffee U’s presentation is perhaps the contagiously cute smiley faces printed on the side of each cup. If the drinks didn’t have you smiling already, the smiley faces, crafted into a “U," certainly will.
click to enlarge
Lattes come in beautiful bright-hued ombrés.
Anisha Holla

Coffee U’s menu extends far beyond just coffee, though. Order one of the spot’s freshly blended smoothies, made with ingredients like mango, kale and beetroot, or the baked goods, which include an array of muffins, croissants and some larger-than-usual cinnamon rolls doing a fair share of tempting from the pastry case. And one mustn't miss the Japanese Sandos, which come with fillings like ham and cheese, egg salad or beef bulgogi, encased in fluffy Japanese milk bread.
click to enlarge
The menu extends well beyond coffee.
Anisha Holla
Owner Raina Yu, who was born in South Korea, says it's been her lifelong dream to own such a coffee shop.

“I worked in cafes all throughout my youth,” Yu tells us. “Seeing all the locals, students and just people coming in to enjoy spending time with each other has been the most rewarding part of all of this.”

While the spot already has enough buzz, we're adding to it. We'll certainly be back to try the "dessert-in-a-cup." Make note: this spot is closed on Sundays.

Coffee U, 8877 Wade Blvd., Frisco. Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

Trending

Dallas' Best Cheap Eats for Every Day of the Week

Best Of Dallas

Dallas' Best Cheap Eats for Every Day of the Week

By Angie Quebedeaux
Urbano Cafe Is Closing and Dallas Is Losing a BYOB Wine Institution

Openings and Closings

Urbano Cafe Is Closing and Dallas Is Losing a BYOB Wine Institution

By Jeff Siegel
Uchiba's Exclusive Once-a-Month Bowl of Ramen

Food & Drink News

Uchiba's Exclusive Once-a-Month Bowl of Ramen

By Aaren Prody
UT Arlington Teams Up With Lakewood Brewing To Teach the Science of Beer

Beer

UT Arlington Teams Up With Lakewood Brewing To Teach the Science of Beer

By Carly May Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation