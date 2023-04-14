DQ Offering 85-cent Blizzard Treats Through April 23

Before we get started here, the key to getting this deal is downloading the Dairy Queen TEXAS app, not the regular ol' Dairy Queen app for the rest of the country, which will likely pop up first in an app search. Now that we've got that minor detail out of the way ...



In celebration of the birth of the Blizzard in 1985, Dairy Queen is offering 85-cent small Blizzards through April 23, exclusively available through the DQ Texas mobile app. For less than a dollar, you can order any Blizzard you'd like, except for the Royal Blizzard Treats. Might we suggest the banana split Blizzard, but be warned they put hot chocolate in it, so they might not be able to flip it over for you; it melts fast but is totally worth it.



DQ also recently released its new summer Blizzard flavors just before the Texas heat arrives. The new items include Peanut Butter Puppy Chow and Oreo Brookie; returning flavors include Cotton Candy, S’mores and Choco-Dipped Strawberry.



Customers can keep up with the updated menu through the DQ Texas mobile app, and new users can receive a free mini Blizzard just for signing up through the app. So, a free mini Blizzard and a small one for just 85 cents. This is going to be an amazing summer, we can already tell.



There's also a deal for $1 cheesy steak fingers, which are the regular steak fingers infused with creamy pepper Jack cheese. You can order up to 12 of the steak fingers for $1 each.



The DQ mobile app allows customers to earn rewards by collecting a Red Spoon; five are worth $5. These deals just don't stop.



Customers can redeem their rewards at DQ restaurants by clicking the “Redeem” button on the app and showing their seven-digit code to the cashier. Just don't hit redeem until you get to the restaurant.