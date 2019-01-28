Eating to 'Realign Your Chakras'? This Vegan Dallas Chef Aims to Try

Eat your colors — it's a term we often hear during lectures about eating a balanced diet. But what about spiritual balance? We know what you eat can affect the way you feel physically, but can it play a part in your spiritual wellness, too? Chef Kay Pierce — also known as SiriusVegan — believes this to be true. Which is why she created a plant-based, eight-dinner series, all in the name of healing.

Now, Pierce’s journey to wellness isn’t like most. Yes, she wanted to change her ways, but it was a woman named Queen Afua who ultimately changed her outlook forever.

Continue Reading

“She’s a holistic healer out of Brooklyn,” Pierce says. "She came to town to do sacred woman circle. So, I went to see what a sacred woman’s circle was. I think she’s been vegan for the majority of her life and raised her children as vegans also. Queen Afua is over 60 and I, at the time, was around 35, and we had to do these elaborate yoga poses.

"This lady was just flipping around like it was nothing, like air," Pierce says. "Just gracefully moving. And here I am in the room, half her age — couldn’t breathe, couldn’t move. I was like, OK, boom. The vegan thought came up before, while I was in culinary school, but this initiated my journey.

"Who wants to get outdone by a 60-year-old woman?” courtesy Kauwuane Burton

"Who wants to get outdone by a 60-year-old woman?” Pierce laughs.

And from the sacred circle comes a full-circle moment, where Pierce is sharing the knowledge — both culinary and spiritual — she’s gained over the years.

The dinner series is called Eat Your Colors "because it’s about eating through your chakra points," Pierce says. "Chakra points are tied to our gland system, and we need to purify them and keep them whole. There are eight points in our body that we study right now that relates to how we view the world. The first dinner is going to be based on the root chakra, which is red. So we’ll be eating red foods.”

Whether you believe that the color of the foods you eat can relate to your chakras (or even that we have chakras), there's a lot of gravitation, culturally, toward plant-based diets right now. The first of the eight-dinner series kicks off at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13 at Dallas’ Little House on Routh (2310 Routh St.). Seating is limited and tickets are $45 per person or $80 for couples.

“The reason why I did (the dinners) separate is because each color in your body is separate," Pierce says. "We can’t just have one big dinner and have all the colors on the plate. I want to take each dinner and heal each specific zone.”

Hey, if chakras, crystals and metaphysics are your thing — or if you’re just plain curious — align your schedule for some pre-Valentine’s Day chakra-eating.