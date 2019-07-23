Restaurant Industry Hosts Event for Chef Josh Bonee

Dallas chefs are hosting an event with their food to benefit chef Josh Bonee, who was recently diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

A number of well-known chefs will cook in the same space this weekend, all to help their colleague Josh Bonee.

Bonee, who has worked locally at Stephan Pyles Flora Street Cafe and Fine China, was recently diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks part of the nervous system. It has taken him out of work, and in response, the industry is organizing.

The chefs preparing food Sunday include AQ Pittman of Jose, Chad Houser of Cafe Momentum, Brian Luscher of The Grape, Stephan Pyles of Stephan Pyles Flora Street and Katherine Clapner of Dude Sweet Chocolate.

The event is put on by Giving Table in Dallas, which was created by Clapner and Sharon Van Meter with the help of Lisa Lavender, Brian McCullough and Heather Pickett.

"The Giving Table was formed to help those from all walks in need at times of crisis by feeding folks the best food and drink the city has to offer," Clapner says. "We are honored to help one of our own, chef Josh Bonee, as he navigates the next year of medical treatments while being unable to work."

To support Bonee this weekend, tickets are $75 and get you entry to try all the foods. Proceeds go toward Bonee's medical and general expenses during the time he can't work.

"It means the world to my family and myself that my main focus is to heal and get better," Bonee says. "The community and industry coming together to provide this support is mind-blowing and humbling."

The event, titled For the Love of Josh, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at 3015 Trinity Groves, 3015 Gulden Lane, Dallas.

Full disclosure: The writer has a personal relationship with one of the organizers.