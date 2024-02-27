 Dallas's Food in Fashion Show is a Feast for the Eyes | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Dallas Food in Fashion Show Is a Feast for the Eyes

Fashion and food collide on the runway.
February 27, 2024
Velvet Taco's taco-inspired costume, made of menu cards and chip bags.
Velvet Taco's taco-inspired costume, made of menu cards and chip bags. Anisha Holla
Share this:
Hundreds of guests gathered at On the Levee last Tuesday for Dallas’s 7th Annual Food In Fashion event celebrating two iconic Dallas industries. Hosted by the Greater Dallas Texas Restaurant Association, the gala presents a show of more than 15 models, each dressed in over-the-top costumes representing local Dallas restaurants. Contenders this year ranged from the Velvet Taco model — wearing a taco menu and tortilla chip bags — to Cane Rosso’s clever pizza dough-adorned dress. It's part sport, too, as all entrants are vying for both the popular and judge’s table vote.

Contestants at the 2024 gala included Jason’s Deli, bedazzling us with its sandwich wrapper costume, and St. Rocco’s, whose model stunned the audience with a white tablecloth dress. Playful costumes like the red velvet waffle-inspired gown from Breakfast Bros contrasted with more sophisticated designs like a floral train dress crafted by Garden Cafe and a baguette purse put together by La Madeleine.

Restaurants use their own creativity with the help of a team of fashion students from Dallas College to dress their models; the only requirement is that costumes are composed of at least 35% restaurant-related items. We’re not too sure how that fares for the models inside the costumes, but for the audience it’s quite the show.
click to enlarge Garden Cafe fashion model wore an elegant floral dress, made of flowers picked from its garden.
Garden Cafe presents an elegant floral dress, made of flowers picked from its garden.
Anisha Holla
Tickets to the event include unlimited samples from the competing restaurants, like blue chips and queso from Velvet Taco, raspberry-white chocolate cannoli from St. Rocco's and tomato bisque from La Madeleine. The two-hour event allows time to leisurely peruse each booth before the fashion show begins.
click to enlarge a fashion model on the runway at Fashion in Food
The Breakfast Brothers collaborated with a team from Dallas College.
Anisha Holla
“At the end of the day, we’re about giving back to the restaurant community,” Texas Restaurant Association representative Skyler Bass says. The Food In Fashion event also offers a booth from the Dallas College culinary school, allowing guests to sample the work of Dallas’ rising chefs, and a high school cooking competition, which the Texas Restaurant Association hopes will inspire the next generation of culinary experts.

“It’s truly a celebration of the Dallas restaurant community,” Bass says.

Vendors rotate at the annual event, creating a unique experience each time. It was a great opportunity to wind down with some good friends and food while watching models strut the runway in eye-catching costumes. It’s not every day that great food and fashion unite so harmoniously under one roof.
click to enlarge food model on runway
Asian Mint collaborated with Beauty Entourage for this food-inspired gown.
Anisha Holla
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla
At The Colony's Red Phone Booth Speakeasy, Exclusivity Collides With Reality

First Look

At The Colony's Red Phone Booth Speakeasy, Exclusivity Collides With Reality

By Chris Wolfgang
10 Dallas Movie Theaters With the Best Food, Drinks and Snacks

Best Of Dallas

10 Dallas Movie Theaters With the Best Food, Drinks and Snacks

By Carly May Gravley
Leap Day Special: 10 Places in Dallas to Dine Every Four Years

Food & Drink News

Leap Day Special: 10 Places in Dallas to Dine Every Four Years

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Popular Arlington(ish) Spot, Fattoush, Expands with New Cafe

Coffee

Popular Arlington(ish) Spot, Fattoush, Expands with New Cafe

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation