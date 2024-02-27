Dallas Food in Fashion Show Is a Feast for the Eyes

click to enlarge Garden Cafe presents an elegant floral dress, made of flowers picked from its garden. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge The Breakfast Brothers collaborated with a team from Dallas College. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Asian Mint collaborated with Beauty Entourage for this food-inspired gown. Anisha Holla

Hundreds of guests gathered at On the Levee last Tuesday for Dallas’s 7th Annual Food In Fashion event celebrating two iconic Dallas industries. Hosted by the Greater Dallas Texas Restaurant Association, the gala presents a show of more than 15 models, each dressed in over-the-top costumes representing local Dallas restaurants. Contenders this year ranged from the Velvet Taco model — wearing a taco menu and tortilla chip bags — to Cane Rosso’s clever pizza dough-adorned dress. It's part sport, too, as all entrants are vying for both the popular and judge’s table vote.Contestants at the 2024 gala included Jason’s Deli, bedazzling us with its sandwich wrapper costume, and St. Rocco’s, whose model stunned the audience with a white tablecloth dress. Playful costumes like the red velvet waffle-inspired gown from Breakfast Bros contrasted with more sophisticated designs like a floral train dress crafted by Garden Cafe and a baguette purse put together by La Madeleine.Restaurants use their own creativity with the help of a team of fashion students from Dallas College to dress their models; the only requirement is that costumes are composed of at least 35% restaurant-related items. We’re not too sure how that fares for the models inside the costumes, but for the audience it’s quite the show.Tickets to the event include unlimited samples from the competing restaurants, like blue chips and queso from Velvet Taco, raspberry-white chocolate cannoli from St. Rocco's and tomato bisque from La Madeleine. The two-hour event allows time to leisurely peruse each booth before the fashion show begins.“At the end of the day, we’re about giving back to the restaurant community,” Texas Restaurant Association representative Skyler Bass says. The Food In Fashion event also offers a booth from the Dallas College culinary school, allowing guests to sample the work of Dallas’ rising chefs, and a high school cooking competition, which the Texas Restaurant Association hopes will inspire the next generation of culinary experts.“It’s truly a celebration of the Dallas restaurant community,” Bass says.Vendors rotate at the annual event, creating a unique experience each time. It was a great opportunity to wind down with some good friends and food while watching models strut the runway in eye-catching costumes. It’s not every day that great food and fashion unite so harmoniously under one roof.