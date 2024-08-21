 Dallas Hotpost Georgie Hosts an Inaugural Dinner Series | Dallas Observer
Georgie To Host Fall Harvest Collaboration With Two Award-Winning Chefs

Chef RJ Yoakum is hosting back-to-back high-end dinners in September.
August 21, 2024
Chefs Jeremiah Langhorne (right) and Alberto Marcolongo will co-host two special dinners at Georgie this fall.
Chefs Jeremiah Langhorne (right) and Alberto Marcolongo will co-host two special dinners at Georgie this fall. Courtesy of Georgie

A lot of us are hanging on to the last weeks of summer, but Georgie is gearing everyone up for the turn of the season with its inaugural chef dinner series.

Chef RJ Yoakum joined Georgie last year as the new executive chef after chef Curtis Stone parted ways with the restaurant. Yoakum brought a Michelin panache (from his time at Thomas Keller) and has breathed new life into the space.

The fall harvest collaboration teams Yoakum with chef Jeremiah Langhorne of the Michelin-starred The Dabney in Washington, D.C., and chef Alberto Marcolongo of Alain Ducasse’s Benoit in New York. It's a two-night culinary event highlighting seasonal flavors and locally sourced ingredients, with each chef getting his own night to shine.

On Monday, Sept. 16, Yoakum will team up with Marcolongo, who brings refined flavors of contemporary French cuisine from Benoit, a celebrated restaurant by Alain Ducasse (one of the most decorated chefs in the world).

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, chef Langhorne brings his Mid-Atlantic culinary expertise and dedication to sourcing the highest quality regional ingredients to collaborate with Yoakum.

Each evening chefs will alternate courses and present a curated six-course tasting menu highlighting individual styles and the bounty of the fall harvest. And, yes, there will be wine.

You can make reservations through Resy: Georgie x Benoit NYC and the Georgie x The Dabney. Tickets are $185 per person, with an option to add a $75 wine pairing or $195 premium wine tasting, per person.

A portion of the sales from this event go to support Bonton Farms, a neighborhood farm benefitting the Bonton community in South Dallas. 
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Contact: Aaren Prody
