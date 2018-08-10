Check Out the 72 Breweries Coming to BrewFest 2018

This year's Dallas Observer BrewFest, in its eighth year, takes over the Dallas Farmers Market from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 with more than 70 breweries each sampling several of their beers. Some beers are brewed just a few blocks away, but you'll spot national and international breweries, too.
A $42 ticket nets you a commemorative tasting glass, 12 two-ounce beer tastings from a selection of more than 500 brews and the ability to buy more tasting cards should you still be thirsty. If you're feeling fancy, a $75 VIP ticket gets you into the event an hour early — to beat the lines — along with access to a VIP area with line-free bathrooms and access to full beer options and liquor-sampling, along with exclusive catered food.
If you haven't snagged tickets yet, get on it — ticket prices increase the day of the event. Here's the final list of this year's participating breweries:
(512) Brewing Co.
3 Nations Brewing Co.
903 Brewers
AleSmith Brewing Co.
Angry Orchard Hard Cider
Armadillo Ale Works
Austin Eastciders
Ballast Point Brewing Co.
Bell's Brewery
Big Bend Brewing Co.
Bitter Sisters Brewing Co.
Bohemia
Boulevard Brewing Co.
BrainDead Brewing
Brotherwell Brewing
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
Cedar Creek Brewery
Celis Brewery
Community Beer Co.
COOP Ale Works
Deep Ellum Brewing Co.
Denton County Brewing Co.
Dirty Job Brewing
Dos Equis
Einstok Beer
Epic Brewing Co.
Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
Four Bullets Brewery
Four Corners Brewing Co.
Fredonia Brewery
Great Raft Brewing
Guinness
Guns & Oil Beer USA
Heineken USA
HopFusion Ale Works
Independence Brewing Co.
Lakewood Brewing Co.
Lazy Magnolia Brewery
Legal Draft Beer Co.
Locust Cider
New Belgium Brewing Co.
New Holland Brewing Co.
NoCoast Beer Co.
Noble Rey Brewing
Oak Highlands Brewery
Old Town Brewhouse
Pacifico
Panther Island Brewing
Pedernales Brewing Co.
Pegasus City Brewery
Peticolas Brewing Co.
Rabbit Hole Brewing Co.
Rahr & Sons Brewing Co.
Revolver Brewing
Samuel Adams
Shannon Brewing Co.
Shiner
Small Town Brewery
Strange Land Brewery
Texas Ale Project
The Collective Brewing Project
The Manhattan Project Beer Co.
Thirsty Bro Brewing
Trinity Forest Brewing Co.
True Vine Brewing
TUPPS Brewery
Uncle Buck's Brewery & Steakhouse
Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co.
Veltins Pilsner
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
Wild Acre Brewing Co.
Woodcreek Brewing Co.
