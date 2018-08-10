Check Out the 72 Breweries Coming to BrewFest 2018

This year's Dallas Observer BrewFest, in its eighth year, takes over the Dallas Farmers Market from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 with more than 70 breweries each sampling several of their beers. Some beers are brewed just a few blocks away, but you'll spot national and international breweries, too.

A $42 ticket nets you a commemorative tasting glass, 12 two-ounce beer tastings from a selection of more than 500 brews and the ability to buy more tasting cards should you still be thirsty. If you're feeling fancy, a $75 VIP ticket gets you into the event an hour early — to beat the lines — along with access to a VIP area with line-free bathrooms and access to full beer options and liquor-sampling, along with exclusive catered food.

If you haven't snagged tickets yet, get on it — ticket prices increase the day of the event. Here's the final list of this year's participating breweries: