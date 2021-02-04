30 Sweet Socially Distant Valentine’s Day Ideas

Impress your love by cooking up a Thai meal with help from Asian Mint's Nicky Phinyawatana.

With COVID-19 cases peaking and confusion surrounding the vaccine rollout, you might feel stuck trying to decide what to do for Valentine’s Day this year. Quite a few Dallas restaurants are offering special dine-in meals, but many of us are simply not ready to dine in.

That doesn’t mean you have to give up on a great evening with your sweetie.

Dallas restaurants are offering some memorable treats, gifts and experiences to help you get closer to your loved one while staying distant from everyone else. Some of the best are listed here and we’ve also rounded up some restaurants offering heart-shaped pizzas.

If you want other takeout options, we’ve got a list for that, too.

Asian Mint - Nicky Feeding Souls - Romance in Thailand: Valentine's Day Brunch

11617 N. Central Expressway, No. 135 (North Dallas); 4246 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn); 5450 W. Lovers Lane (Inwood Village, North Dallas); 300 W. Campbell Road, No. 140, Richardson

Asian Mint is offering a special virtual cooking experience for Valentine’s Day brunch this year. You can order the virtual class ($29), which comes with a shopping list or a full prep kit ($129 for two people) and cook along with chef Nicky Phinyawatana. If your love lives far away, you can send them a care package and a link to the Zoom class ($49).

Of course, you don’t have to cook. The Valentine’s Day brunch will be available to order for pickup on Valentine’s Day. The meal includes bacon fried rice with a Thai fried egg, sweet crispy noodles, chocolate mousse crepes and a French kiss kit with sparkling wine and Chambord.

Check out the cooking class options or place your order for brunch by Feb. 11.

Central Market Cooking School - Chef Chris Williams Online Cooking Class

5750 East Lovers Lane (Upper Greenville) and 320 Coit Road, Plano

You can get flowers, candy, wine and anything else you need for your special dinner at Central Market. The store’s cooking school also has some Valentine’s themed make-and-take classes if you want to attend in person.

A special series of at-home classes for Black History Month is also timed just right for Valentine’s Day. On Wednesday, Feb. 10, chef Chris Williams will guide you while you prepare a dinner of roasted lamb chops with Senegalese peanut sauce and coconut gremolata.

The meal highlights West African, Southern and Lebanese flavors, and the virtual class is $10 per couple or $70 with an ingredient kit.

Visit the website to sign up.

Community Beer Co. - Craft Beer and Chocolate Pairing

1530 Inspiration Drive, No. 200

You and your love can share two of the best things ever, beer and chocolate, in a special take-home pairing kit created by Community Beer Co. and Dude, Sweet Chocolate. You’ll get six craft brews and six chocolates from Dude, Sweet Chocolate for $28.

Order online for pickup dates Feb. 11 through 14.

Dallas by Chocolate - The Socially Distanced Valentine's Experience

Tours have started back up at Dallas by Chocolate, and several Valentine’s Day options are available. Tours on their motorcoach are limited to accommodate distancing, but your best bet is a truly distanced tour.

For this unique experience, you’ll drive in your own vehicle to five different romantic sites — think waterfalls, scenic overlooks and gazebos. At each stop, the host will deliver an appetizer or chocolate treat to your car for you to enjoy.

The $49 per-person price also includes a rose for your sweetheart and a beverage to share. You can upgrade to a dozen roses or add on a box of chocolates from Chocolate Secrets.

Afternoon and evening tours are available all weekend. Sign up online for the tour of your choice.

Dude, Sweet Chocolate - Valentine's Day Chocolates and Gift Ideas

408 W. Eighth St., No. 102 (Bishop Arts District)

Dude, Sweet Chocolate’s chocolatier and chef Katherine Clapner is known for her offbeat sense of humor, so she’s got you covered if your Valentine would be delighted to receive a box of anatomically correct chocolate hearts ($12).

If you prefer symbolic hearts, you can get a metallic glitter heart filled with brandy ganache, candied pistachios and cane syrup marshmallow cream ($45). Valentine’s Day chocolate assortments range in price from $19 to $65.

Order online and opt for shipping or pickup from the Bishop Arts retail store.

EXPAND During a pandemic, dropping off a gift basket from Foxtrot Market at your love's door is the height of romance. courtesy of Foxtrot Market

Foxtrot Market - Valentine’s Day Basket Options

2822 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) and 6565 Hillcrest Ave., University Park

Foxtrot Market, has put together a fun selection of gift baskets with wine, sweets and self-care favorites starting at $20 each. The Love You Bunches basket ($50) includes a bottle of cabernet, sweet gummies and chocolate-covered caramels and pretzels.

The All Things Sweet basket ($100) has chocolates and sweet treats for days and is a perfect gift for the person you love most, even if that’s yourself.

Visit the website for more information or to order for local delivery.

EXPAND Candy bars for $8? When they come from the creative mind of Kate Weiser, that's a bargain. courtesy of Kate Weiser Chocolate

Kate Weiser Chocolate - Flowers and Candy

3011 Gulden Lane, No. 115 (Trinity Groves) and 8687 North Central Expressway, No. 400B in NorthPark Center (North Dallas) with an additional location in Fort Worth

The seasonal candy bars at Kate Weiser Chocolate might be the best among all of the shop’s handcrafted chocolate treats, and for Valentine’s Day, you have several heart-shaped, dark chocolate bars ($8 each) to choose from.

The Light and Bright is filled with lemon zest marshmallow, raspberry pate de fruit, and white chocolate yuzu ganache, while the Warm and Fuzzy has milk chocolate peanut butter gianduja filling with strawberry pate de fruit, candied peanuts and brittle.

You can also order gift baskets (starting at $100) that include a box of artisan chocolates with a fresh flower arrangement.

Order online for local delivery or pickup at Trinity Groves.

Reddy Vineyards - Wine Bundles

Texas winery Reddy Vineyards has put together a wonderful wine bundle hand-picked by their COO and Sommelier, Eric Sigmund. The bundle ($80) includes a red blend, Reddy’s signature rosé and a semi-sweet red. In addition to selecting the wines, Sigmund also recorded a tasting video that’s complimentary with each bundle.

Order by Feb. 7 to receive in time for Valentine’s Day.

Sweet Daze - Doughnuts, Cake Pops, Cookies and Treat Boxes

581 W. Campbell Road, No. 127, Richardson

Whatever treats your sweetie prefers, you’ll find them at Sweet Daze. Heart symbols and pastel conversation hearts decorate doughnuts ($25 and up), cake pops ($33 and up), cookies ( $22.50 and up) and more.

Breakable white chocolate hearts ($50 and up) come in a selection of themes and candy filling choices, with or without chocolate-dipped strawberries.

All items will be available to pick up in store. Pre-order[https://www.sweetdaze.com/valentines-2021] for the best selection and availability.

Waterproof at The Statler - Winterproof Snow Globes

1914 Commerce St. (downtown) 19th floor

If you really, really want to dine “in” but wish there was a way to do it in a literal bubble, your wish has been granted. Commit to a minimum of $200 food and drink spending and you can enjoy two hours with your love in a small snow globe on the 19th-floor rooftop of The Statler Hotel.

Open-air cabanas seat four people, so you can double date with another couple from your social distancing bubble. The minimum spending for the Outdoor Northern Light Lounges is $100.

Friday and Saturday dinner hours are already booked, but as of this writing there are bubble reservations available for lunch hours and late nights (think after midnight).

Book your reservation before they fill up.

We suppose you could share Greenville Avenue Pizza's Co.'s heart-shaped pizza with another person ... if you don't love pizza the way we do. courtesy Greenville Avenue Pizza Co.

Four Places With Heart-Shaped Pizza

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co.

1923 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville) and 1145 Peavy Road (East Dallas)

If pizza is your love language, GAPCo wants to speak with you. Both locations will offer heart-shaped pies all day on Feb. 14.

Holy Crust Pizza

3011 Gulden Lane, No. 112 (Trinity Groves)

Holy Crust is offering a DIY pizza kit for two with everything you need, including all your pizza ingredients, a salad, a dessert and a recipe card with instructions. Pizza choices include margherita and classic pepperoni.

Order by Feb. 10 for pickup on Feb. 12 to 14.

Mimi’s Pizzeria

6807 W. Northwest Highway (North Dallas)

Mimi’s is celebrating for seven whole days with Valentine’s Week specials starting Sunday, Feb. 8.

The to-go special is a large heart-shaped pie with your choice of toppings and a large slice of red velvet cake for $21.95. Additional items are also available to purchase a la carte with large pizzas starting at $18.95 and a cake slice for $4.95.

If you want to make your own pizza, choose a kit (starting at $9) with dough, sauce, cheese, toppings and an instructional video tutorial.

Call 972-215-7290 to order for takeout or delivery.

Sfereco

1914 Commerce St. (downtown)

At Sfereco, the focus is all meatballs all the time, except for Valentine’s Day weekend, when heart-shaped pizza for two (starting at $13) is in the spotlight. The restaurant is also offering chocolate-covered strawberries (two for $4). House red and white wines will be available at half-price.

Call 469-320-8999 to order.

16 More Dallas Restaurants With Takeout for Valentine’s Day

Al Biernat’s

4217 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn) and 5251 Spring Valley Road (Far North Dallas)

Blue Mesa Grill

14866 Montfort Drive, Addison and 8200 Dallas Parkway, Plano

DIVE Coastal Cuisine

3404 Rankin St., University Park

Eatzi’s Market and Bakery

3403 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn); 5600 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas); 6025 Royal Lane, No. 208 (North Dallas) with additional locations in Fort Worth, Grapevine and Plano

Encina

614 W. Davis St., No. 100 (Bishop Arts District)

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

7250 Dallas Pkwy. No. 110, Plano

Gorji Restaurant

5100 Belt Line Road, No. 402 (Far North Dallas)

Lavendou Bistro Provençal

19009 Preston Road, No. 200. (Far North Dallas)

Miriam Cocina Latina

2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Klyde Warren Park)

Nobu

400 Crescent Court (Uptown)

Norma’s Cafe

1123 W. Davis St. (North Oak Cliff); 9100 N. Central Expressway, No. 151. (North Dallas); additional locations in Far North Dallas, Plano and Frisco

One90 Smoked Meats

10240 Northwest Highway (Northeast Dallas)

Sloane’s Corner

2001 Ross Ave., No. 125 (downtown)

TJ’s Seafood Market

6025 Royal Lane, No. 110 (North Dallas) and 4212 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

If heart made of smoked meats is the sort of thing that puts a crimp in your romance then obviously you're not dating a true Texan. courtesy of Terry Black's Barbecue

Terry Black’s Barbecue

3025 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Truluck’s

2401 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

