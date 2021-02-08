10 Delicious Deals on National Pizza Day in Dallas

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Let’s face it. If it wasn’t one already, Dallas is becoming a pizza lover’s paradise.

Whether you want New York-style pizza or Detroit-style pies, Sicilian flavors or flavors from India, you can find a pie (or two or three) to satisfy your cravings.

Need a gluten-free cauliflower crust or vegan cheese? You got it. Want a heart-shaped pizza for Valentine’s Day? No problem.

Still, we know it’s deals that you’ll be looking for on National Pizza Day today. Rest assured there’s no need to eat crappy pizza from a national chain just to get a bargain. We’ve tracked down some good deals on great pizza all around town, and several of them extend way beyond Tuesday.

EXPAND Cane Rosso's Neapolitan-style pizzas are a DFW favorite. Kathy Tran

Cane Rosso

2612 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum), 7328 Gaston Ave. (East Dallas), 1301 S. Broadway, Carrollton and 3685 The Star Blvd., Suite 200, Frisco, with additional locations in Arlington and Fort Worth.

It’s been 10 years since the first Cane Rosso opened in Deep Ellum, and celebrating on National Pizza Day just makes sense.

All Cane Rosso locations will offer any Neapolitan pizzas for $10 (dine-in or takeout only) all day tomorrow.

For an anytime deal, order the lunch special from the menu. The combo ($13) includes a 10-inch margherita, pepperoni or sausage pizza with your choice of a small house or Caesar salad or rosemary parm tots.

CutiePies Pizza 2916 McKinney Ave.

Every Tuesday is a pizza holiday at CutiePies, where you can get buy-one-get-one-free pizzas every Tuesday. There’s also a Quarantine and Chill package you can order any time with a standard size pepperoni pizza, small shared salad, garlic knots and a bottle of wine for $35.

Eno’s Pizza

407 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District), 3111 Olympus Blvd., Coppell, and 215 S. Bois D’Arc St., Forney

You can get a pizza deal for lunch any Tuesday and most other days of the week at Eno’s Pizza. For $9.95, you get an 8-inch pizza with two toppings and a Caesar salad or a cup of one of the house-made soups.

The deal is offered from open till 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Cypress Waters location and Tuesday through Friday in Bishop Arts and Forney.

Fireside Pies 7709 Inwood Road (North Dallas), 2820 North Henderson Ave. (Knox-Henderson), 6750 Abrams Road, No. 105 (Lake Highlands), 5717 Legacy Drive, No. 110, Plano

National Pizza Day is a big deal at Fireside Pies with any pizza for $10 all day for dine-in or carryout. While you’re there, grab a bingo card for a game that lasts all month long with free pizza and cash for prizes.

EXPAND Toppings are sauteed before getting baked with the pizza crusts at Holy Crust. courtesy of Holy Crust

Holy Crust

3011 Gulden Lane, No. 112 (Trinity Groves)

Holy Crust has been offering dollar slices of pizza on Tuesdays since December. On Feb. 9, get a slice of crispy pepperoni or meatball pizza for just a buck.

February will be the last month of the slice special. Upcoming slice choices are antipasto and traditional cheese on Feb. 16, and sausage and pepper or meat lovers on Feb. 23.

Kenny’s East Coast PIzza 4701 W Park Blvd., No. 101, Plano

The long-running lunch special at Kenny’s will get you two one-topping slices plus a small salad for $10.99. For a hands-on pizza experience, you can get a take-and-bake pizza pack with dough and toppings plus wine and salad for $39.99.

EXPAND Pizza at Partenope with mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce, soppressata, Jimmy's sausage, mushrooms and basil Alison McLean

Partenope Ristorante 1903 Main St. (downtown)

Tuesday at Partenope means margherita pizzas for $10. Order the deal for contactless curbside pickup on any given Tuesday.

Pie Tap PIzza Workshop

1212 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District), 2708 North Henderson Ave. (Knox-Henderson), 1900 Preston Road, No. 329, Plano and 5100 Belt Line Road, No. 796, Addison

At Pie Tap, every Tuesday is pie day with $12 pizzas all day.

Piggie Pies Pizza

3707 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

With six different anytime specials on the menu, Piggie Pies Pizza stands ready to “kill corporate pizza” on National PIzza Day or any day.

Sprezza

4010 Maple Ave. (Oak Lawn)

Named best takeout pizza in our 2020 Best of Dallas, Sprezza offers a very simple takeout deal that’s good any time. When you order one or more entrees, you get a free kids entree or pizza. Add a bottle of wine at 45% off and the whole family is in for a great evening.