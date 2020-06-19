 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Sandwich Hag has closed temporarily after a staff member tested postiive for COVID-19.EXPAND
Sandwich Hag has closed temporarily after a staff member tested postiive for COVID-19.
Beth Rankin

More Dallas Restaurants Close Their Doors as COVID-19 Reaches Employees

Taylor Adams | June 19, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

The Dallas Observer ran a story Wednesday about restaurants temporarily closing after their employees tested positive for COVID-19. As the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the reopening state of Texas, this seems to be happening more — more restaurants announced closing between that story's filing and publishing.

So we'll continue to update you as we learn of what's going on. The scary thing is, too, that a number of the restaurants we have and will mention have been following every protocol for staff members while they're working. They appear to be doing all they can. And the virus is still reaching their employees.

A big blow Thursday came from Sandwich Hag in the Cedars, which is now temporarily closed. Chef and owner Reyna Duong took to Instagram for a video announcement saying someone on her staff had tested positive: The person noticed symptoms overnight and didn't return to work afterward.

Related Stories

Other staff members have tested negative and others are getting tested — Sandwich Hag is paying for those tests, and employees are getting paid days the restaurant is closed. They'll do a deep cleaning and keep customers updated through social media.

Sandwich Hag is one place we talked about early on — before the city shut down restaurants — because they were taking the virus seriously (before others were).

Thursday, Duong finished her video announcement while holding back tears:

“I encourage everyone to take this seriously; it's scary, it's real; we are going to remain calm and do everything we can to take care of our team and ensure our customers that we take this seriously. ...
The thought of us not being able to recover as a small business because customers may psychologically be afraid to come back again to Sandwich Hag is very scary. I hope that that's not the case, but at the same time if that is, I completely understand also. But I hope that's not the case, that you stick by us and know that throughout this whole process your safety, our safety, is our priority.”


Other restaurants closing because they've had staff members test positive for COVID-19 include Oak Cliff Social Club and Pluckers Wing Bar in Addison.

And in the news of restaurants closing — but permanently so — we've gotten word that Ikigai Udon in Plano has shuttered.

New restaurants are opening, too, and we'll share words and first looks on those, as well.

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.